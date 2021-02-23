Neuromorphic Computing Opportunity Analysis 2020: Leveraging Fabrication Technologies, Embedded Memories, SoCs And FPGAs For Developing Solutions In Neuromorphic Computing

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromorphic Computing: Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Conventional artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled processors are based on rule-based algorithms and are optimized for applications, such as real-time monitoring and reporting. However, with increasing demand for fully autonomous solutions, there is a need for perceptive solutions capable of making probabilistic decisions, replicating the human brain.

With technology advancements in chipset architecture and algorithms, neuromorphic chipsets are processing powerhouses that are logically analogous to neurons that exist in biological human brains and efficiently perform complicated decision-making tasks. Neuromorphic computing holds the potential to emerge as a vital breakthrough in applications across the healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense sectors. With increased funding and related support from government bodies and Tier-1 OEMs, neuromorphic solutions are poised to witness exponential traction from venture capitalists and government bodies in the years to come.

Key Questions Answered in the Technology and Innovation Study

What is the significance of neuromorphic computing technology and its impact?

What are the current trends and developments that are driving the opportunities for neuromorphic computing technologies in the global market?

What are the technology capabilities of various emerging technologies in invasive and non-invasive segment boosting the neuromorphic computing?

Key innovations and their application impact.

IP and Funding scenario.

Growth opportunities and critical success factors.

What sort of strategies do OEMs need to embrace to gain entry and sustain in the competitive marketplace?

Key Topics Covered:

i. Strategic Imperativesii. About the Growth Pipeline Engineiii. Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Chapter 1 - Executive Summary1.1 Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Research Process and Methodology1.4 Summary of the Key Findings1.5 Impact of Enabling Technologies in Neuromorphic Computing Based Applications

Chapter 2 - Technology Landscape of Neuromorphic Computing2.1 Neuromorphic Computing Technology Landscape - An Overview2.2 R&D Trends: Key R&D Areas Strengthening Commercialization Potential of Invasive BCI Solutions2.3 Key Technology Attributes to Focus on for Future Product Development2.4 R&D Drivers: Government Supporting R&D Initiatives is a Major Driving Force for Advancements in Neuromorphic Computing2.5 Market Drivers Accelerating the Growth of Neuromorphic Computing2.6 Distributing Large Amount of Synapses on a Single Compact Chipset is a Major Bottleneck Hindering Wide-Scale Advancements in Neuromorphic Computing Space2.7 Commercialization Pace and High Manufacturing Cost are Major Bottlenecks for Neuromorphic Computing2.8 Patent Analysis: China Emerging as an Innovation Hub in Neurocomputing Industry2.9 Patent Analysis: Semiconductor Giants Developing Breakthrough Neuro-Technologies2.10 Regional Analysis: Government-Backed Organizations Across the Globe Supporting Research Initiatives in Neuromorphic Computing Domain

Chapter 3 - Stakeholder Ecosystem Analysis in Neuromorphic Computing3.1 Value Chain Diagram of Neuromorphic Computing Industry3.2 Extended Ecosystem of Neuromorphic Computing Industry3.3 Competition Overview: Implanted Solutions Capable to Transfer Data at High Speed Holds the Future3.4 Analysis of Value Chain - Role of Universities and Research Institutes3.5 Analysis of Value Chain - Europe and China are Actively Involved in Development of Neuromorphic Solutions3.6 Analysis of Value Chain - Role of Major Global Companies3.7 Analysis of Value Chain - Innovations in Neuromorphic Chips Globally3.8 Analysis of Value Chain - Supportive Pillars Propelling the Advancements in Neuromorphic Computing3.9 Funding Analysis: BCI and Machine Learning are Major Supported Areas in the Field of Neuromorphic Computing3.10 Funding Analysis: Governmental Support With Interest from Venture Capitalists is Key to Development of Neurocomputing Solutions3.11 Analysis of Value Chain - Role of Hardware Manufacturers3.12 Analysis of Value Chain - Leveraging Fabrication Technologies, Embedded Memories, SoCs and FPGAs for Developing Solutions in Neuromorphic Computing3.13 Start-Up Analysis: Promising Start-Ups Developing Non-Invasive BCI Solutions Gaining Traction from VC Funds and Tier-1 OEMs3.14 Emerging BCI-based Medical Applications3.15 Emerging Neuro-Tech Start-Ups to Watch-Out3.16 Emerging Start-Ups in Neurocomputing Domain

Chapter 4 - Application Diversity of Neuromorphic Computing4.1 Application Segmentation Based on Industry Impact and Time to Market4.2 Analysis of Applications Impacted by Neuromorphic Computing - Healthcare4.3 Analysis of Applications Impacted by Neuromorphic Computing - Robotics, Manufacturing, Security and Surveillance4.4 Analysis of Applications Impacted by Neuromorphic Computing - Home Automation, Retail, Banking and Finance4.5 Analysis of Applications Impacted by Neuromorphic Computing - Automotive, Energy, Aerospace and Defence

Chapter 5 - Growth Opportunities and Strategic Insights5.1 Growth Opportunities for Invasive and Non-Invasive Solutions5.2 Growth Roadmap for Neuromorphic Solutions Will Depend on the Strength of IP Portfolio in Near Term5.3 Impact of COVID-19 in Neuromorphic Computing Applications

Chapter 6 - Key Contacts

Chapter 7 - Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxatjw Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuromorphic-computing-opportunity-analysis-2020-leveraging-fabrication-technologies-embedded-memories-socs-and-fpgas-for-developing-solutions-in-neuromorphic-computing-301233489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets