NeurologyLive® Announces The Inaugural Giants Of Multiple Sclerosis™ Program

The first annual award program will honor multidisciplinary professionals who are dedicated to improving outcomes in multiple sclerosis.

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeurologyLive® , a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals who treat neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology, has announced the launch of the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ recognition program, in partnership with the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care for patients with MS.

This neuroscience program will celebrate achievements by pioneers, innovators, and future generations of leaders in MS.

"Having the opportunity to honor individuals who have made a significant impact on the lives of patients battling multiple sclerosis is something that we are extremely grateful to do," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company to NeurologyLive®. "We are thrilled to kick off the first annual Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ recognition program and look forward to opening nominations later this fall."

"The leadership of the CMSC is grateful for the recognition afforded by this award and for the acknowledgement of our unique mission and vision," said June Halper, APN-C, CEO of CMSC.

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ program award categories will include Research, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Neuroimaging, Patient Care, Neurology, Pharmacy, and Mental Health.

This premier neuroscience award program will celebrate remarkable achievements by pioneers, innovators, and future generations of leaders in multiple sclerosis. Nominations will be submitted by members of the multiple sclerosis community, and inductees will be selected by an elite panel of multiple sclerosis specialists.

Nominations for the program formally open on October 26, 2021, during the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ welcome cocktail reception taking place at the 2021 CMSC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, and will run through February 28, 2022. A celebration for the inaugural class of inductees will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, during the 2022 CMSC Annual Meeting in Maryland.

This program is sponsored by Atara Bio®.

About NeurologyLive ®

NeurologyLive ® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise and connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, FDA approvals, and practice-changing research. NeurologyLive ® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted healthcare news across multiple channels.

