Neuraptive Therapeutics Announces Activation Of First Clinical Site In Phase 2 Study Of NTX-001 For The Treatment Of Nerve Repair And The Appointment Of Industry Veteran David Pierce To Board Of Directors

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. (Neuraptive), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries (PNI), today announced the activation of it first clinical site of its Phase 2 Multicenter, Randomized, Controlled Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of NTX-001 versus Standard of Care in Patients with Acute Single Transected Peripheral Nerve Injuries of the Upper Extremities. "We are pleased to have The Curtis National Hand Center activated to begin screening patients in our first clinical study at Neuraptive," said Evan Tzanis, EVP, Head of R&D at Neuraptive, "a preeminent center for hand and upper extremity surgery. Located in Baltimore, Maryland, the Curtis National Hand Center treats patients from around the country, performing cutting edge hand and upper extremity surgical procedures."

"Injury to peripheral nerves results in considerable dysfunction for patients across the world. Loss of sensation, strength, and coordination are the immediate consequences of these injuries. Recovery typically takes months-to-years and is most often incomplete," said Dr. Means, Vice-Chief of Hand Surgery at the Curtis National Hand Center, and Principal Investigator for the study site. "At our center, we conduct clinical research aimed at improving patient outcomes and look forward to participating in this study," Dr. Means said.

Additionally, Neuraptive announced the appointment of Mr. David Pierce to the board of directors. Mr. Pierce is currently executive Vice President and President of the MedSurg business at Boston Scientific. He brings more than 25 years of commercial and strategic medical technology experience to the board.

"Our announcement today is a significant step in advancing Neuraptive with both the initiation of our first clinical site and Mr. Pierce's appointment to the board of directors," said Robert Radie, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. David's strategic expertise and commercial knowledge will be extremely valuable as we advance our lead program NTX-001 through mid-stage clinical trials and build a body of evidence to support the value proposition for this extremely innovative nerve repair technology."

"It's an honor to join Neuraptive, a company with technology that could improve the speed and quality of recovery for patients with nerve injuries," said David Pierce. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and the management team to support Neuraptive's mission of creating transformative treatments for patients with serious nerve injuries."

Mr. Pierce is currently executive Vice President and President of the MedSurg business at Boston Scientific, a position he has held since April of 2018. Mr. Pierce began his career with Boston scientific in 1991 as a territory manager and has held roles of increasing responsibility. While at Boston Scientific, Mr. Pierce developed and executed strategies to bring to market industry-leading solutions across a range of medical areas. Before Boston Scientific, Mr. Pierce served as a senior sales representative for Airborne Express and a Captain in the United States Army.

About Neuraptive Therapeutics

Neuraptive is creating innovative novel therapies for nerve repairs to improve clinical outcomes for patients and surgeons who care for them. The company's franchise therapeutic product, NTX-001, has the potential to improve the quality and speed of recovery of nerve sensation and function for eligible patients who have sustained traumatic injuries or who are undergoing reconstructive surgical procedures and has received Fast Track Designation from the FDA. Neuraptive is rapidly advancing its pipeline and will leverage its capabilities to transition into a clinical-stage company. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, see www.neuraptive.com.

