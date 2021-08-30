Neurana Pharmaceuticals To Present At Napa Pain Conference And PAIN Week

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced the presentation of scientific abstracts at two congresses, the 28 th Annual Napa Pain Conference August 27-28 th, 2021, and PAIN Week September 7-11 th, 2021.

The scientific abstracts presented at both congresses demonstrate the potential benefit of tolperisone as a non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-central nervous system impairing skeletal muscle relaxant. Tolperisone was assessed in a recent clinical trial using a validated simulated driving test which demonstrated no impact on driving performance, sleepiness or cognitive function compared to placebo. Alternatively, cyclobenzaprine, the market leading skeletal muscle relaxant in the U.S., demonstrated driving impairment, sleepiness, and increased rates of somnolence adverse events compared to placebo. Given the findings, tolperisone has the potential to be the first novel skeletal muscle relaxant launched in over a decade to provide patients with relief of pain due to acute muscle spasms of the back.

"Tolperisone has robustly demonstrated its differentiated profile in comparison to cyclobenzaprine as a potential non-drowsy, non-central nervous system impairing skeletal muscle relaxant," shared principal investigator and lead author Gary Kay, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Cognitive Research Corporation. "Patients and physicians alike have been without any new treatment options for acute muscle spasm of the back for the last decade. It is quite exciting to see the potential benefit that tolperisone may provide patients who experience untoward effects of currently available skeletal muscle relaxants."

The abstracts from both congresses will be available for viewing at www.neuranapharma.com following their respective presentations.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

