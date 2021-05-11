Neurana Pharmaceuticals To Present At 21st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Randall Kaye, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the 21 st Annual Pain Therapeutics...

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurana Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, today announced that Randall Kaye, Chief Medical Officer, will present at the 21 st Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference. The conference takes place virtually May 10-11 th. Presentations will be available for registered attendees via the conference website.

About Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Neurana Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage, biotechnology company focused on the treatment of neuromuscular conditions, including acute, painful muscle spasms of the back. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego. Neurana's lead development compound is tolperisone, a novel, non-opioid, non-drowsy, non-cognitive impairing treatment, which the company is developing for the large population of patients who experience muscle spasms. In May 2018, Neurana completed a $60 million Series A financing led by Sofinnova Ventures with participation from Longitude Capital, New Leaf Venture Partners and H.I.G. BioHealth Partners to fund the clinical development of tolperisone. For additional information, please visit www.neuranapharma.com.

