Neuquén Ad-Hoc Secured Bondholder Committee Announces Webinar To Discuss Critical Issues Related To Consent Solicitation

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad-Hoc Committee of Secured Bondholders (the " AHC") of the Province of Neuquén (the " Province"), announces it will this week be hosting a webinar for investors considering whether to participate in the Province's announced consent solicitation dated August 10, 2020 (the "Offer"). The AHC is comprised of institutional investors holding approximately 38% of the Province's outstanding Secured 8.625% Notes due 2028 (the " Secured Notes").

The webinar's purpose is to ensure that all Secured Bondholders are adequately informed as they elect to or not to participate in the Offer. To assist Secured Bondholders with their decision-making process, the webinar will discuss:

Update of discussions with the Province and its advisors;

The Offer's potential impact on all future payments to Secured Bondholders;

The Trust's secured cash flows, including amounts already reserved for upcoming interest and amortization payments;

Features of the Offer that could impair Secured Bondholders' collateral rights moving forward;

How the Offer would ease the way to future value destructive amendments; and

Why the AHC has rejected the Offer.

As previously disclosed in its statement dated August 14, the AHC has categorically rejected the consent solicitation published by the Province on August 10. While the AHC stands prepared (and has offered) material cash flow relief to the Province, it will not participate in the Offer or any unilateral exercise seeking permanent impairment of the Secured Notes' contractual rights, jeopardizing the validity of a reliable financing structure available in the Argentine market.

Secured Bondholders wishing to join the webinar or receive further information about the AHC are encouraged to contact Chris Clark at Latham & Watkins LLP ( chris.clark@lw.com).

