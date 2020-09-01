Neunsinger And Weber Join AutoCom Associates As Account Assistants

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christoph Neunsinger and Philipp Weber have been awarded internship positions as account assistants at AutoCom Associates, a Bloomfield Hills-based public relations agency providing communications services and counsel to businesses in the global automotive industry.

Neunsinger and Weber will assist agency clients with editorial services and event planning, as well as media relations and social media support. AutoCom's internship program has provided more than 100 students from universities throughout the world with opportunities for "hands on" experience in automotive public relations over the past 19 years.

An international business student at the University of Applied Science in Nuremberg, Germany, Neunsinger had worked as a research analyst within a major company's analytics team. He also has completed a three-year vocational training program as an industrial management assistant at Fackelmann GmbH & Co.KG, an international provider of household products.

Weber is pursuing a degree in European business studies at OTH Regensburg in Germany and has completed a one-year study program at Oxford Brookes University in the UK. He has worked at Ergo Beratung und Vertrieb AG in the company's sales and customer service group and also has served as an intern in the purchasing department at Krones AG in Neutraubling, Germany.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Neunsinger and Weber both currently are working from home offices in Germany.

"We will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of our internship program next year," said Larry Weis, AutoCom's president. "Our interns bring energy and creativity to our professional client teams, and many of them have gone on to successful careers in the automotive industry and related fields."

Headquartered in the Detroit suburb of Bloomfield Hills, AutoCom is a member of the Automotive PR agency network with more than 40 affiliates in 33 countries. Network clients include Alcantara, the Freudenberg Group, GKN Automotive, Hitachi, INFICON, Rodin Cars, UVeye and Valeo, as well as Diesel Technic, Continental, Citi, Volvo and Bentley.

Additional information about AutoCom, its social media presence, internship programs and the Automotive PR group is available at:

www.usautocom.com

www.automotivepr.com/countries/america/

www.instagram.com/autocom_associates/

twitter.com/autocomdetroit

www.linkedin.com/company/autocomassociates/

www.facebook.com/AutoComAssociates/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neunsinger-and-weber-join-autocom-associates-as-account-assistants-301122257.html

SOURCE AutoCom Associates