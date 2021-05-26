Neumaura Medical, Inc. To Present At The Summer Solstice - Best Ideas From The Buy Side Conference On June 2, 2021

Loughborough, England, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching...

Loughborough, England, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NMRD) - Get Report, a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that management has been invited to present at the Summer Solstice - Best Ideas from the Buy Side Conference, which is being held virtually on June 1 - June 4, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will deliver his corporate presentation on June 2, 2021 at 4:00pm ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/41524

About the MicroCap Rodeo Summer Solstice Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its third "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT ® and proBEAT ™. sugarBEAT ®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT ® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT ™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT ®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

