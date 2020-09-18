Network Automation Market Worth $8.9 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and...

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Network Automation Market by Network Automation Tool, Intent-Based Networking, Network Type (Physical, Virtual, and Hybrid), Service, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User, Enterprise Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025",published by MarketsandMarkets, the Network Automation Market size is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2020 to USD 8.9 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.8% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of the Network Automation Market include increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, increasing adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, and surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime.

By component, the solutions segment to lead the market during the forecast period

An effective network automation solution must be multi-level, which should allow everything from virtual machines, to management of systems, to network discovery as required by an enterprise. Network automation is an essential step for enterprises to implement a networking solution that grows smarter, responsive, and constantly adopts and protects the network. Network automation consists of solutions including network automation tools and intent-based networking.

By solution, network automation tools segment to lead the market during the forecast period

Network automation tools are the software used for automating the deployment, management, testing, configuration, and operation of physical and virtual devices within the network. Network automation reduces the network operation cost by automating time-consuming manual compliance and configuration tasks. These tools help in enhancing the efficiency of the network operation, as they enable the IT team to deal with errors before they impact the network availability. They also enhance the security compliance of the network (by automating security compliance).

The manufacturing vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the manufacturing industry, network automation solutions are being deployed to optimize the networking of devices in manufacturing plants. In this modern era, manufacturers are building smart factories by leveraging technologies such as automation, AI, augmented reality, and IoT. These technologies are enabling the use of efficient network automation solutions, which help network operations teams to integrate siloed networks on manufacturing plant floors (by supporting validated data collection across variable protocols), improve troubleshooting and communication, and enhance network security.

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the Network Automation Market during the forecast period. In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. North America is home to many technological innovators. Most of the leading market players, such as Cisco, IBM, Juniper Networks, and NetBrain, have their headquarters in this region. These players provide effective network automation solutions worldwide and possess a huge customer base. North America is expected to remain a leader in the market, due to the rising demand for high-speed networks and increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing a better customer experience.

Key players operating in the Network Automation Market include Cisco, Juniper Networks, IBM, Micro Focus, NetBrain, Forward Networks, SolarWinds, VMware, BMC Software, Anuta Networks, Apstra, BlueCat, Entuity, Veriflow, Riverbed, Itential, Volta Networks, Sedona Systems, Kentik, SaltStack, NetYCE, Versa Networks, AppViewX, BackBox and 128 Technology. These players have adopted various organic and inorganic strategies to grow in the global network automation market.

