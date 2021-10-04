NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE: NTST) (the "Company"), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the...

NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) (the "Company"), a nationwide owner of high-quality, single-tenant net lease properties, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, after the close of markets. NETSTREIT will host its conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.NETSTREIT.com. To listen to the live webcast, please go to the site at least fifteen minutes prior to the scheduled start time to register, as well as download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on the Company's website shortly after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 for domestic callers or 1-201-389-0879 for international callers. A dial-in replay will be available starting shortly after the call until November 5, 2021, which can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for domestic callers or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The passcode for this dial-in replay is 13723474.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT aims to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

