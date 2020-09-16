NETSTREIT Corp. Announces Closing Of IPO Over-allotment Option

NETSTREIT Corp. (the "Company"), announced today the closing of an additional 1,436,829 shares of its common stock pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the Company's initial public offering.

NETSTREIT Corp. (the "Company"), announced today the closing of an additional 1,436,829 shares of its common stock pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The additional shares of common stock were sold at the initial public offering price of $18.00 per share. Total net proceeds to the Company from the initial public offering, including the sale of the over-allotment shares and after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, were approximately $227.8 million. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NTST."

Wells Fargo Securities, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Stifel, and Jefferies acted as the book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting: Wells Fargo Securities, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, at (800) 326-5897 or email a request to cmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, One South Street, 15th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, telephone: (855) 300‐7136, email: SyndProspectus@stifel.com; Fax: 443.224.1273; and Jefferies LLC, Attention Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-11 relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on August 12, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About NETSTREIT Corp.

NETSTREIT is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate subject to long-term net leases with high credit quality tenants across the United States.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other statements identified by words such as "could," "may," "might," "will," "likely," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "projects" and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding capital markets conditions, the Company's business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and the global economy, financial market and regulatory conditions, general real estate market conditions, the Company's competitive environment and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's registration statement on Form S-11. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005750/en/