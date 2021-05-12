NetSTAR Announces Enhancements To WebApp Compass Application Categorization Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR , the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for web categorization and threat intelligence, announced today the global availability of version 2.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetSTAR , the global leader in OEM integrated solutions for web categorization and threat intelligence, announced today the global availability of version 2.0 of their WebApp Compass™ solution. WebApp Compass version 2.0 offers several enhancements, including application operation information and expanded application coverage.

With the proliferation of web 2.0 applications, progressive web apps, app security risks, and the continued introduction of new web apps and services, traditional web filtering solutions are no longer adequate for app categorization. Web App Compass addresses the ever-changing app landscape of the Internet from a categorization and threat intelligence perspective. WebApp Compass categorizes thousands of web applications, placing them into one of 150 categories. Our partners use this application information for a variety of use cases, most commonly for network policy management.

WebApp Compass version 2.0 introduces application operation support. For our thousands of web apps, including mobile, SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS, we have codified app operations. WebApp Compass now returns information to our partners concerning which operations are supported by each app - we include 20 different operations such as login/authentication, upload, share, financial transactions, and more. Our partners already depend on WebApp Compass to help them enforce network policy by app name, app URL, and app category. This new layer of application information allows our partners to enact and enforce network policy based on the operational capabilities of applications.

WebApp Compass version 2.0 also includes expanded coverage for hundreds of additional mobile, desktop, and client-agnostic applications from a variety of categories including Business/Productivity, Games, Circumventors, and Remote Access/Tunneling. Like all apps covered by WebApp Compass, we provide the app name, app category, app operations, and risk and reputation scores.

WebApp Compass is the most comprehensive web application categorization solution in the OEM space and is trusted by partners around the world including CDN providers, firewall vendors, CASB companies, and security companies. These partners deploy the solution via an SDK or a data feed.

Since 2001, NetSTAR has been the global leader in OEM internet categorization and threat intelligence solutions. With over 260 OEM partners around the globe, NetSTAR has visibility into internet traffic from over 1.3 billion endpoints/clients. This visibility, combined with our technology and our team's expertise, generates market-leading value for our partners.

To learn more about WebApp Compass™ and NetSTARs other web categorization and threat intelligence solutions, visit netstar.io .

Media Contact Thomas Ashby650-600-3850 309724@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netstar-announces-enhancements-to-webapp-compass-application-categorization-solution-301289620.html

SOURCE NetSTAR Inc.