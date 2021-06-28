Netsmart & OPEN MINDS Partner To Empower Human Services Communities Through Technology & Organizational Transformation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netsmart and OPEN MINDS announced the next evolution of their partnership to empower human services communities with the data, technology best practices and strategic insights to successfully transform...

With the industry knowledge and peer insights from their collective broad reach, Netsmart and OPEN MINDS are focused on supporting human services providers with the research, in-depth review of industry-wide challenges and technology best practices to thrive. Coupled with the continued growth of integrated care and the impact of evolving COVID-19 challenges and regulatory initiatives, the opportunity to adjust the delivery and operational models for human services organizations is growing.

"The market for specialty health and human services has seen dramatic shifts in the past couple of years and provider organizations are under pressure to develop transformative strategies for sustainability. New service line development, value-based reimbursement readiness, and metrics-based management are all becoming the baseline to maintain a competitive advantage. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Netsmart to help executives navigate these paradigm shifts in the industry by leveraging new technologies and market insights," said Monica E. Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS.

Netsmart and OPEN MINDS kicked off their renewed 2021 partnership at the virtual OPEN MINDS Performance Management Institute with a presentation, Utilizing Technology to Support Your Diversification Strategy . During this discussion, attendees learned that technology and data play a very critical role as provider organizations refine their business diversification strategies from speakers David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Human Services Netsmart and Monica E. Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS.

Attendees of the Performance Management Institute also heard from a panel of industry leaders including a long-time Netsmart partner, The Jewish Board, in the presentation, Using Innovation To Drive Performance Improvement on which technologies can help provider organizations boost consumer outcomes, increase remote services and improve organizational efficiencies in a post-pandemic world. This presentation included a case study from the Jewish Board where the industry leader explained, "Trying to manage client care in various communities is not easy. We continue to work on how to collect vital health information so clinical interventions can happen faster. Netsmart helps us help our clients in a very different way," said Uday Madasu, CIO Jewish Board.

" OPEN MINDS is a clear thought leader across all human services provider communities, and by combining our leaders together we can continue to contribute powerful market information and management knowledge through leadership summits and educational events," said David Strocchia, SVP & Managing Director of Human Services Netsmart. "Provider organizations continue to leverage technology in the move to value-based care and improved outcomes. Through our partnership with OPEN MINDS, we can share strong, collective industry insight and our clients gain the opportunity to showcase their organizational success through real-life case studies leveraging technology in innovative ways across the healthcare continuum."

Netsmart looks forward to participating in the OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute in August to join clients and other providers to take a deep dive into the next normal and discuss clinical, financial and administrative practices to achieve sustainability in the evolving health and human services landscape.

About OPEN MINDS OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. Learn more at www.openminds.com

About NetsmartNetsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,300 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

