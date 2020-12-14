Netskope Named A Visionary In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Secure Web Gateway

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud , today announced that Gartner, Inc. has recognized the company as a Visionary in the 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway" (SWG). In response to the shifting market and the rapid increase in remote workers, Netskope has seen continued growth and significant global demand. We believe this recognition from Gartner reaffirms the company's efforts to provide forward-looking offerings within its comprehensive security platform.

According to Gartner 1 "Vendors are expanding their core SWG solutions to add more security features, including CASB, zero trust network access, FWaaS and remote browser isolation. These broader portfolios will appeal to security and risk professionals seeking to consolidate security vendors." Today's news follows Netskope's recognition as a leader for the fourth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs), as well as a sample vendor in the ZTNA Market Guide and in the SASE category of the Hype Cycle for Network Security.

Netskope's award-winning CASB combined with its Next Gen SWG form the core of its secure access service edge (SASE) architecture, providing data context and granular policy controls for cloud and web. Rounding out Netskope's SASE architecture, zero trust network access , and advanced machine learning allow customers to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and provide advanced threat protection. As a leading SASE solution well prepared to address shifting market demands, Netskope provides seamless security that is data-centric, cloud-smart, and fast.

"Legacy SWG's are blind to the majority of enterprise traffic and the need for complete visibility into your company's data and traffic is a necessity, especially as remote workers continue to work outside of the perimeter," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO, Netskope. "Security controls have to follow the data and modern enterprises need the data context and granular policy controls for cloud and web that Netskope's Next Gen SWG provides. We believe this inclusion in the SWG Magic Quadrant is continued validation of Netskope against the SASE framework that was our vision for Netskope when the company was founded."

The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge , provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. Built in the cloud, Netskope takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.

To review the 2020 Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway, download a complimentary copy from Netskope: www.netskope.com/swg-mq

1Gartner. Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway, 8 December 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About NetskopeThe Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.

Media Contact Shannon CampbellOffleash for Netskope netskope@offleashpr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netskope-named-a-visionary-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-secure-web-gateway-301192258.html

SOURCE Netskope