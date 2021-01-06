Netshares Approved By FINRA To Operate As A Broker-Dealer And Crowdfunding Portal

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netshares Financial Services, LLC, a digital investment bank and Reg CF crowdfunding portal, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (" FINRA") has approved its New Member Application to...

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netshares Financial Services, LLC, a digital investment bank and Reg CF crowdfunding portal, announced today that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (" FINRA") has approved its New Member Application to commence operations as a registered broker-dealer. The Firm, which will be named "Netshares," will offer a digital investor marketplace for private capital serving both accredited and unaccredited investors.

David Lee, CEO and Founder of Netshares, stated, "We are delighted to achieve this milestone and excited to officially launch our digital investment bank. Private markets represent a massive part of the modern global economy. Raising private capital and opening investment opportunities in private businesses can provide much-needed stimulus for our economy and create thousands of jobs. We look forward to working with both the business and investor communities to provide streamlined access to capital and quality alternative investments."

Netshares' primary focus will be serving the capital needs of the franchising industry by identifying development, acquisition, and special opportunities within the franchise hospitality space. Mr. Lee has been active in the franchising industry since 2007 and operates All-Star Franchise, LLC, a franchise development and consulting company. In addition, Mr. Lee is a franchisee and developer of franchise businesses. "Covid-19 has destroyed many restaurant and hotel businesses. As these businesses closed, millions of jobs have been lost. We will be working with restaurant, hotel owners and landowners, to bring these businesses back and restore jobs. For investors, the current situation in the hospitality industry represents a unique opportunity," said Lee.

Additionally, we would also like to acknowledge the pivotal role played in this application process by Ken Norensberg, Managing Director of Luxor Financial Group whose expertise and guidance enabled Netshares to receive regulatory approval and we look forward to his continued efforts as Netshares moves forward.

ABOUT NETSHARES Netshares is a FINRA registered broker-dealer and Reg CF crowdfunding portal that is modernizing private capital markets by enabling a digital investment marketplace, making it easier for entrepreneurs to access private capital while allowing investors the ability to research, purchase, and own private securities. Netshares offerings will include Reg CF offerings, along with Reg D, and Reg A+.

*Netshares Financial Services, LLC is a member FINRA/ SIPC

For more information, please contact:Netshares, Inc.Tel: 800-216-0360 www.netshares.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netshares-approved-by-finra-to-operate-as-a-broker-dealer-and-crowdfunding-portal-301201959.html

