NETSCOUT Integrates With ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility Into Service Triage

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NTCT) - Get NetScout Systems, Inc. Report, a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE ® service assurance solution with ServiceNow ® IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.

The NETSCOUT integration module enables nGeniusONE to generate enhanced alerts to ServiceNow ® ITOM with a contextual launch capability for service triage. ServiceNow ® ITOM users can launch queries into nGeniusONE from any other alert with that context. nGeniusONE dashboards and reports will support the visualization of those alert conditions to and from ServiceNow ® ITOM.

"We are extremely pleased to bring our Smart Data into the ServiceNow platform to give customers enhanced visibility and service triage capabilities," stated Paul Barrett, CTO, NETSCOUT. "We believe that NETSCOUT's integration with ServiceNow increases the value and utility of the two solutions for our customers."

Features of the NETSCOUT nGeniusONE and ServiceNow ® ITOM integration include:

Early Warning System - NETSCOUT's solution provides complementary network and service visibility that augments the available information in ServiceNow ® ITOM. NETSCOUT delivers 24X7 network visibility for any equipment vendor, data center, service, technology, or cloud along with continuous service dependency with its Adaptive Service Intelligence ® (ASI) Smart Data. This integration improves the quality of the information sent by nGeniusONE to generate "alarms," "events," and "incidents" in ServiceNow with real-time, layer-7 visibility and actionable intelligence from NETSCOUT.

Integrated Troubleshooting -nGeniusONE sends alerts to ServiceNow ® ITOM, which includes a contextual link, so users can easily investigate and quickly identify the root cause of any service degradations or fault. In addition, ServiceNow users can seamlessly link back into nGeniusONE to investigate and troubleshoot other alerts. nGeniusONE's service triage approach leads to rapid service issue identification (often in minutes) along with the number of impacted customers.

This new integration is available for download via the ServiceNow store.

