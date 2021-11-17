Netlify Raises $105 Million To Transform Development For The Modern Web

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the most popular way to build, deploy, and scale modern web applications, announced that it has raised $105 million in funding, valuing the company at $2 billion. Bessemer Venture Partners led the Series D round, with participation from the company's existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, BOND, EQT Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Mango Capital and Menlo Ventures.

The Jamstack movement has forever changed the trajectory of the web by decoupling backend and frontend technologies. Today, the Jamstack provides nearly limitless choices to developers designing the best customer experiences in web applications. With this new infusion of capital, Netlify will accelerate the creation and adoption of modern web technologies and unite the Jamstack in a seamless platform for composing web apps with the best developer experience.

Uniting the Jamstack Ecosystem with the Netlify PlatformMillions of developers have already been using the Jamstack to create dynamic, scalable, secure apps, but often must build their own middleware and workstreams to connect the now decoupled tools and technologies needed for development. To deliver the speed and agility that developers need when moving to a modern Jamstack architecture, Netlify continues to expand its platform to provide a workflow and productivity that natively integrates with every major web framework, API and developer tool.

Today, Netlify is announcing the acquisition of OneGraph, a powerful GraphQL platform that simplifies the integration and management of APIs and services that web apps now rely on. The OneGraph team and technology will drive a new wave of innovation in the Netlify platform, making it even easier to compose apps using the best developer tools available.

"The innovation happening within the Jamstack ecosystem is a powerful preview of what the modern web will become," said Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder, Netlify. "This latest investment will bolster the ecosystem at both the technical and community levels, empowering developers around the world to become the composers of the modern web."

Fueling Jamstack Ecosystem to Transform the WebNetlify is creating the Netlify Jamstack Innovation Fund, with a goal to invest $10 million and provide business support for emerging companies that are defining the next decade of the modern web in the Jamstack ecosystem.

Because Netlify believes the modern web is open, the company is also making a commitment to invest $1 million in direct open source project sponsorships, project promotions and upstream contributions from a dedicated development team.

"Netlify doubled the number of developers who have used their platform this year, and the Jamstack ecosystem is growing equally as fast," said Jay Simons, General Partner, BOND. "Matt, Chris, and the team are true developer champions and are delivering a premium experience for the builders of the web. We're happy to support Netlify as it becomes the next big developer-first success story."

An estimated 16% of the internet population visits a Netlify-powered website monthly. Over two million developers have used Netlify and customers like Adyen, Affirm, AutoDesk, Box, H&R Block, Klépierre, Okta, ServiceNow, Twilio, Unilever and VMware are building, deploying and scaling their web applications on Netlify's platform. The company has raised $212 million in funding to date.

Netlify Board UpdatesMary D'Onofrio of Bessemer Venture Partners will join Netlify's Board of Directors. Martin Casado, general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, will take over Peter Levine's board seat, while Levine remains a close advisor to the company. Elena Verna, product growth leader, will also join Netlify's Board, with Ohad Eder-Pressman stepping into an observer role.

"The vision Netlify has for the future of the web is bold enough to have sparked a global movement and created an entirely new way to develop web applications," said Mary D'Onofrio, Partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. "By expanding the Jamstack ecosystem, Netlify accelerates innovation, scale and security for future web applications and opportunities for developers around the world. Bessemer is thrilled to lead the Series D and to partner with Matt, Chris, and the rest of the Netlify team on this journey."

Proceeds from this round will also go to hiring the best talent with a constant focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. At Netlify, diversity equals intelligence and the company is committed to maintaining a diverse, distributed and developer-obsessed team. Currently, the Netlify team includes 40 percent women and non-binary and 40 percent underrepresented racial and ethnic groups.

About NetlifyNetlify is the most popular way to build, deploy and scale modern web applications. Developers love Netlify for its powerful, yet simple workflows, which make it easy to integrate their choice of tools and collaborate with their team to deliver the best online experiences, faster.

Now home to millions of developers and thousands of enterprises, Netlify is the platform of choice for running modern Jamstack web applications in production, from global corporate sites to complex e-commerce and SaaS applications. Get started for free at netlify.com .

