Netlify Acquires FeaturePeek And Launches Next Generation Of Deploy Previews To Streamline Collaboration For Web Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netlify , the cloud for collaborative web development, has acquired FeaturePeek - a Y Combinator and Matrix Partners-backed startup that enables developer teams to preview frontend content. Through this acquisition, Netlify has added FeaturePeek's developer collaboration product as a core capability in the next generation of Netlify Deploy Previews .

Available today, Deploy Previews make it easy for developers to gather feedback with their web teams, including internal and external business stakeholders, product managers, designers and marketers. Teams share URLs to review a preview of the website or web application and can leave contextual feedback directly on a UI that overlays the site. All feedback is synced in the pull request or productivity tool of choice.

FeaturePeek was founded in 2019 by Eric Silverman and Jason Barry, with investors including Y Combinator (YC) and Matrix Partners. In addition to acquiring the technology, the FeaturePeek team has joined Netlify. With FeaturePeek now delivered in Netlify, FeaturePeek users can move to any of Netlify's plans to take advantage of collaborative Deploy Previews.

Share Progress Faster and Get Better FeedbackIn 2016, Netlify pioneered the concept of Deploy Previews , where a frontend pull request in a user's Git repo automatically generates a live preview of the site with a unique shareable URL. Deploy Previews have been a popular feature of the Netlify workflow, doubling over the last year with users sharing previews millions of times each month. All of this is powered by Netlify and the Jamstack , the serverless architecture designed to make the web faster and more dynamic with a better development experience.

However, until now, the process for collecting feedback has been slow and inconsistent. Reviewers often turn to email, Slack or shared documents to communicate feedback, which rarely makes it back into the productivity tools teams are using. With FeaturePeek now fully integrated into the Netlify workflow, every piece of feedback becomes a comment on the Git pull request, or the team's collaboration tool.

With most teams still working remotely, the tools for asynchronous collaboration and content review are more important than ever. According to Forrester , the trend toward long-term remote working will increase the importance of digital collaboration, so developers must harness collaborative work tools 1. Netlify is enabling more effective collaboration across development teams and stakeholders by allowing for richer communication through videos and screenshot annotation, simplifying the number of tools to gather feedback and coordinate tasks.

Shorter Review Cycles Lead to Better Web ExperiencesNetlify's collaborative Deploy Previews offer:

Live automated previews: Netlify automatically builds a new Deploy Preview as a unique permanent URL for each pull/merge request. It's posted as a commit status for easy collaboration.

Netlify automatically builds a new Deploy Preview as a unique permanent URL for each pull/merge request. It's posted as a commit status for easy collaboration. A floating UI that overlays the deploy : Without leaving the browser, reviewers can make comments, take and annotate screenshots, record videos and reply to teammates asynchronously on web projects.

: Without leaving the browser, reviewers can make comments, take and annotate screenshots, record videos and reply to teammates asynchronously on web projects. Feedback automatically synced to the Git repo host : Developers get feedback directly in a GitHub pull request, easily organized in their workflow.

: Developers get feedback directly in a GitHub pull request, easily organized in their workflow. Integration with productivity tools: Progress can be automatically synced to productivity tools like Clubhouse.io, GitHub, Linear and Trello (with more integrations to follow), promoting shorter, more frequent feedback loops and reducing inefficiencies.

Progress can be automatically synced to productivity tools like Clubhouse.io, GitHub, Linear and Trello (with more integrations to follow), promoting shorter, more frequent feedback loops and reducing inefficiencies. Testing and troubleshooting on different devices: Netlify records browser metadata for every review so engineers can reproduce and troubleshoot bugs. Scan a QR code to easily open a Deploy Preview on a mobile device or reproduce a reviewer's environment via a BrowserStack integration.

AvailabilityCollaborative Deploy Previews are available today on all Netlify plans . Additionally, Netlify now offers a free user role for Reviewers. Regardless of what Netlify plan a team is using, they can invite an unlimited number of Reviewers to collaborate on Deploy Previews.

Join a live virtual launch event about collaborative Deploy Previews on May 19 at 9 AM PT.

Supporting Quotes Matt Biilmann, CEO and co-founder, Netlify"We are delighted to bring FeaturePeek on board and launch collaborative Deploy Previews, cementing Netlify's commitment to developers building the future of the web, and to the teams they work with. The promise of Jamstack - faster websites at scale, more secure infrastructure, and better developer experiences - can be better achieved when tools are suited to modern cross-functional web development. Now, through FeaturePeek, we're lowering the barrier to collaborate iteratively right where the project is happening, resulting in better user experiences. This marks the next era for Netlify, bringing the Jamstack benefits to life in a new way for teams."

Jodie Putrino, manager, Technical Communications at NGINX, part of F5"This is incredibly innovative. Overlaying the review tool on the Deploy Preview and masking the underlying Git process lets us collaborate more effectively with our stakeholders and SMEs outside of the Engineering org."

David Gomez Fonnegra, director of Technology, Matter Supply"Netlify Deploy Previews have already accelerated the way we develop web experiences with our customers. The next generation of Deploy Previews is a game-changer, bringing together our teams and clients from all types of functions around the world. We have already been able to collaborate and incorporate feedback faster--it's easily all in one place."

About NetlifyNetlify is the cloud for collaborative web development. Used by more than 1,500,000 web developers and businesses, the Netlify platform provides modern build workflows, serverless functions and a global multi-cloud Edge network to deliver the most performant, secure and scalable websites and applications. Netlify originated the Jamstack category, a modern web architecture that marries the best practices of pre-built sites with the API economy and serverless functions, to deliver faster load times and dynamic content, without worrying about web servers. Founded in 2014, Netlify is a venture-backed software company headquartered in San Francisco with a global team. Visit www.netlify.com and follow @Netlify on Twitter.

