Netherlands $2.64 Bn Gift Card And Incentive Card Market To 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Netherlands Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards in Netherlands remains strong. The gift card industry in Netherlands will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 2085.9 million in 2019 to reach US$ 2646.7 million by 2024.This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry in Netherlands.Historically, the gift card market in Netherlands has recorded a steady growth with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2015-2019. However, According to the Q2 2020 Global Gift Card Survey, gift card market in Netherlands is expected to be impacted across retail and corporate segments due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak.Though growth of gift card industry will be impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments such as self-use which will gain significant market share. Adoption of e-Gift cards is also expected to increase significantly over the next 4-6 quarters. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics.Along with broader gift card markets, digital gift cards or e-gift cards have witnessed strong growth. This growth in the gift card industry in the Netherlands can be primarily attributed to the overall growth of the e-commerce market in the country. Several gift card companies are using e-commerce or internet-based apps to promote usage of gift cards. For instance, Yesty offers its services of buying and sending gift cards using WhatsApp. Holland America Line has already started offering gift cards to gift cruise experience. Gift cards offered by the quick-service restaurants are another example that is supporting growing trend of gifting culture in the Netherlands. For instance, a Dinner Cadeau gift card can be availed at more than 3000 restaurants in the country, making it a perfect gift for food-loving friends.Booming retail sector is also contributing to the growth of gift card market. Leading retailers such as Zara and Ikea are offering gift cards for consumers to buy and use for gifting occasions. Ikea gift cards are available in both physical and digital formats and can be used in Ikea stores, restaurant, IKEA.nl, the Bistro and the Swedish Food Market. Both the physical and digital gift cards don't have an expiry date. Moreover, Zalando, a leading e-retailer in the Netherlands, lets its consumers to customize their gift cards.Another factor that will drive the growth of the gift card market in the country, is the adoption of gift cards by businesses to offer their staff and employees with rewards and incentives during holidays and other occasions. For instance, employers in the Netherlands are choosing WeekendjeWeg gift cards to reward their staff. Employees can use these cards in more than 550 bungalow parks and 2000 hotels in Berlin, France, Benelux, Germany and popular destinations such as Paris. Any balance amount in the cards can be used on Bungalows.nl, Weekendjeweg.nl and Weekendjeweg.be.This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Netherlands. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics. Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card (e-gift card), and market share by retail sectors.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in three categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail - festivals & special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards -consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to gift card dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Netherlands .

. Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel - online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Royal Ahold NV

Jumbo Supermarkten BV

Blokker Nederland BV

Sperwer Holding BV

Intergamma BV

Hema BV

Detailresult Groep NV

Sligro Food Group NV

V&D BV

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Euretco BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Coperatieve Primera BA

