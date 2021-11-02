NETGEAR introduces industry's first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system, Orbi NBK752, available for pre-order today. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced the first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system for use in homes and businesses.

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report, the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today introduced the first 5G Tri-band WiFi 6 mesh system for use in homes and businesses. The latest addition to the brand's high performance Orbi product line, the NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752), provides high-speed 5G Internet, especially to those with limited or unreliable access to wired broadband services.

Today about 42 million Americans have no access to high speed wired Internet service. Many homes and home-based businesses in areas with limited or unreliable (DSL, satellite) access to Internet services may be using cell phone hotspots as the only way to connect to the Internet and share mobile broadband to all their devices. Modern households with dozens of smart devices need a more robust network than a hotspot can provide. Average LTE Internet speeds can be slow, especially during peak hours. For home-based businesses that depend on reliable Internet connectivity, limited broadband options can stifle productivity.

With 5G coverage now more widely available from mobile carriers, ultra-high-speed Internet is becoming more accessible every day. NETGEAR's industry-first 5G tri-band system provides an excellent solution that combines widely available superfast 5G mobile connectivity with NETGEAR's award-winning Orbi WiFi 6 mesh system to help families enjoy blazing-fast speeds and unsurpassed performance with ultra-low latency and no downtime. The new Orbi NBK752 mesh system can be used for always-on broadband, whether as a primary Internet connection or as "failover" backup when wired Internet services fail. Its flexibility is ideal for second or vacation homes, temporary worksites or anywhere wired Internet service is not required year-round.

The Orbi NBK752 mesh system blankets an entire home (up to 5,000 sq. ft.) in WiFi—regardless of the structure, whether a brick townhouse in the city or a sprawling house in a rural area—while tri-band WiFi ensures a dedicated WiFi connection between the router and satellites to deliver unrelenting speeds, no matter how many devices are connected at the same time. And getting access to a 5G network is easy as it works with most major mobile service providers, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

"As the leader in the networking space, we continue to bring exciting new solutions to market that leverage state-of-the-art technology to meet the changing needs of our customers. And the Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System is no exception," said David Henry, President & GM of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "In a time when having reliable home WiFi is critical to not only work and learning, but to just about everything else we do, consumers can access the best Internet connection with this latest addition to our Orbi portfolio."

Key features of the NETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) include:

State-of-the-Art Security:The Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) includes a free 30-day trial of the newly enhanced NETGEAR Armor™ service to protect the connected home from online threats. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, NETGEAR's Armor is built into the router as a protective bubble for all the devices on a network, including Smart TVs, security cameras, game consoles, smart speakers, streaming players, tablets, computers, smartphones and other smart home gadgets, while eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.

AvailabilityNETGEAR Orbi 5G WiFi 6 Mesh System (NBK752) - 2 pack, $1,099.99 MSRP is available for pre-order on NETGEAR.com starting today.

About NETGEAR, Inc.NETGEAR® (NTGR) - Get NETGEAR, Inc. Report has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

