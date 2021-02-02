NetElixir And Miva Partner To Help Online Merchants Drive Revenue

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-commerce growth partners NetElixir and Miva, Inc., e-commerce software and service providers for mid-size and enterprise merchants, today announce a new partnership. Through the partnership, online sellers now have access to NetElixir's e-commerce site development expertise and suite of marketing solutions to build conversion-focused stores on Miva's flexible and adaptable e-commerce platform.

A robust SaaS solution, Miva offers merchants powerful native functionality, the ability to manage complex catalogs and sales, access to an expansive ecosystem of proven e-commerce solutions, and the agility to seize opportunities as they come with full control of the shopping experience. To complement their expert site builds on the Miva platform, NetElixir offers a suite of marketing solutions—including search, PPC, SEO, social media, and marketplaces—affording sellers the opportunity to better understand their high-value shoppers and give e-commerce marketers the opportunity to discover hidden growth potential.

NetElixir joins an exclusive network of agencies certified to build and maintain sites on the Miva platform. NetElixir further earned an enterprise-level Miva certification, which demonstrates NetElixir's expertise in e-commerce site development and optimization, as well as elevates NetElixir to a preferred Miva agency partner for enterprises.

"The pandemic continues to influence concrete changes in consumer buying behaviors," says Udayan Bose, Founder and CEO, NetElixir. "We are thrilled to partner with Miva and continue on our mission to help online sellers create shopping experiences that can evolve with their business, drive traffic, and unlock new growth opportunities."

"We're always looking for partners that share our vision and goal of driving higher online revenue for our clients and are excited to welcome NetElixir to our select group of e-commerce agencies," says Mike Schrader, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Miva. "By combining NetElixir's website development expertise and cutting-edge marketing technology with the Miva platform's sophisticated e-commerce functionality, merchants can maximize every customer interaction and find new ways to be even more competitive in the changing e-commerce landscape."

ABOUT NETELIXIRNetElixir is a digital marketing agency with over 17 years of experience working with top brands and helping them to succeed online. Its fanatically analytical team drives e-commerce growth and uncovers actionable consumer insights through a combination of proprietary customer intelligence technology, strategic growth models, and expert digital marketing management services. Their LXRMarketplace hub provides small businesses and solo entrepreneurs free or low-cost digital marketing tools. NetElixir is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with wholly-owned subsidiary offices in London and Hyderabad, India. For more information, please visit www.netelixir.com .

About MivaMiva offers a flexible and adaptable ecommerce platform that evolves with businesses and allows them to drive sales, maximize average order value, cut overhead costs, and increase revenue. Miva has been helping businesses realize their ecommerce potential for over 20 years and empowering retail, wholesale, and direct-to-consumer sellers across all industries to transform their business through ecommerce. Learn more at miva.com .

