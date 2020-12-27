NetEase Cloud Music Concert By TFBOYS Breaks Guinness World Records For Most Viewed Paid Concert

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that a concert by TFBOYS, one of China's most popular boybands, held on its platform has broken the...

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase Cloud Music, a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that a concert by TFBOYS, one of China's most popular boybands, held on its platform has broken the Guinness World Records for the most viewed paid concert.

The concert, broadcast on NetEase Cloud Music on August 22 nd 2020, was viewed by over 786,000 fans, setting the record title for "the most live viewers for a pay per view music concert on a bespoke platform."

The concept of an online concert is increasingly relevant to music fans and musicians at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has halted live events, and the success of this TFBOYS concert demonstrates NetEase Cloud Music's ability to proactively explore different approaches to engage users with high quality content and simultaneously diversify monetization channels. Online music concerts have been gaining popularity in China as more and more music platforms explore new methods to monetize entertainment in an increasingly digital age.

In 2020, NetEase Cloud Music continued to develop a range of online live shows, including the "Bedroom Live Music Festival" and a series of other innovative online events, while also exploring further possibilities for other virtual shows. NetEase Cloud Music is currently the most favored online performance platform in China, especially among young users aged under 20, according to data from iiMedia Research, a third-party data mining and analysis organization in China.

NetEase Cloud Music has been highly innovative with content and technology, weaving a variety of cutting-edge technologies into stage effects and online interaction to successfully create an audio-visual treat for the public. For the TFBOYS concert, NetEase Cloud Music used technologies including mixed reality (MR), image overlay and augmented reality (AR) to give the event a more realistic quality when compared to traditional online concerts. For instance, using overlay and AR technology for TFBOY's song titled "Firefly," countless fireflies were shown flying in a light and shadow forest to create a wonderful dream-like whimsical element.

About NetEase Cloud Music

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), NetEase Cloud Music is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China with more than 800 million registered users and over 30 million tracks. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, NetEase Cloud Music provides precise, personalized recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made NetEase Cloud Music a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognized as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

