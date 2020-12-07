NetDragon's Jumpstart Launches New Neopets Merchandise Licensing Program

HONG KONG, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JumpStart, a leader in...

HONG KONG, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, JumpStart, a leader in enriching games and experiences for children, has partnered with more brands and artists to co-launch a new batch of merchandises for Neopets fans to interact with their Neopets online and offline.

Launched in 1997, Neopets has been a much-loved brand with over 150 million players. For over 20 years, Neopets fans have shown their passion for the brand by collecting both virtual and physical Neopets content. In this new batch of merchandise, Neopets collaborated with more and new brands, including Hot Topic, What's Your Passion Jewelry, Geekify, H3 Apparel, as well as artists, such as Krista Staggs, Anthony Conley to bring a larger variety of Neopets figures, collectibles, apparel, jewelries to die-hard fans. Fans can also scan an in-game code on selected merchandises to gain a surprise on their Neopets account, tying up their online and offline experiences.

Scott Nocas, EVP of Business Development and Marketing for JumpStart Games, Inc. said, "As we expand the Neopets brand, players and fans have asked for new opportunities to own a piece of Neopets. We are excited to announce a new official merchandise batch that lets fans bring home their Neopets favorites. To identify the best licensing partners, Neopets has partnered with the leading merchandise licensing company Carlin West Agency LLC. Future merchandise launches in 2021 include plush, collectable figures, comics, accessories, gift and novelty, stationery and more." Stephanie Lord, Neopets Brand Manager continued, "Neopets is a positive outlet for our users, especially during these crazy times and we're really excited to continue to grow and expand the brand to embrace more fans."

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com .

About JumpStartJumpStart is the leader in creating interactive family experiences that enrich, entertain and educate. For over 20 years, Jumpstart has produced high-quality products that are engaging, social, creative and most importantly, fun! JumpStart builds mobile, web and console games and experiences under its flagship brands—JumpStart®, Jumpstart Academy®, School of Dragons®, Neopets®, Zoo Guardians® and Math Blaster®. JumpStart's dedication to positive, safe and enriching experiences has earned it the trust of millions of teachers, parents and respected organizations such as Common Sense Media and The National Parenting Center. JumpStart is a subsidiary of NetDragon, a global leader in building internet communities, and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Carlin West Agency CWA (Carlin West Agency LLC.) is a leading brand building and merchandise licensing company representing licensing rights to children's/pop culture entertainment brands such as Neopets, global pop star Hatsune Miku, Cristiano Ronaldo's Striker Force 7 and others. CWA is based in New York City. For more information, please visit www.carlinwestagency.com.

