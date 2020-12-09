NetDragon Launches AI-enabled Primary Education Product Chivox Intelligent English Learning

HONG KONG , Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company", Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Chivox Co.,Ltd., ("Chivox"), has launched a new English learning product for primary school education - Chivox Intelligent English Learning (驰声优学). It adopts OMO (Online-Merge-Offline) model and the company's self-developed intelligent oral assessment technologies. Renowned teachers are invited to set assessment questions for the product, which focuses on nurturing listening and speaking skills. Together with the Chivox Intelligent English Learning Journal ("Chivox Journal",《驰声优学报》), it provides teachers and students with both online and offline environments for teaching and learning.

Catering for the learning characteristics of primary school students, Chivox Intelligent English Learning provides fun and easy-to-understand contents and functions, and creates a collaborative learning atmosphere to motivate students. The combination with the Chivox Intelligent English Learning App ("Chivox App",驰声优学App) enables students to study both online and offline, transforming the traditional newspaper into one which accommodates reading, listening, speaking and assessment. Chivox Journal, with 52 issues per school year in full colour print design, is an one-stop AI-featured journal for primary students to read, listen to and speak English. Its contents are strictly selected by top-notch English tutors in China, in accordance with the "English Curriculum Standards for Compulsory Education" issued by the Ministry of Education. The Chivox App's self-developed intelligent speech technologies are fully integrated with Chivox Journal's assignments and activities, providing teachers, students, parents and educational researchers all-rounded online and offline education services. Chivox App will be monetised via a SaaS model and will drive SaaS revenue growth of NetDragon.

Chivox Journal has both paper and electronic versions, and comprises four sections - Highlights, Knowledge & Practice, Test & Exam and Reading & Fun. It aims to create an immersive English learning environment through offering enormous reading materials and videos. Questions in the intelligent and interactive Test & Exam section are set by distinguished teachers. Students can scan the QR code on the journal to test their listening and speaking skills. Results will be generated and corresponding explanatory videos will be shown immediately after the submission of answers.

Chivox Intelligent English Learning, which combines journal with AI-supported learning App, makes English learning in primary schools entertaining and helps teachers and students to improve teaching and learning efficiency, in the areas of reading, listening, speaking, examinations and assessments. As a pioneer in the intelligent speech assessment field, Chivox makes use of its big data, leading intelligent speech technologies and unique "assessment, diagnosis and feedback" system to improve efficiency of English oral training and empower online language learning. Chivox will continue to lead the technological advancement in the industry with its self-developed intelligent speech assessment technologies and to provide diverse technical solutions in different areas.

About NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users, including previous establishments of China's first online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless.

Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world. For more information, please visit www.netdragon.com.

A bout Chivox Co., Ltd.

Chivox Co., Ltd. (Chivox), a subsidiary of NetDragon, is a renowned speech technologies provider as well as an expert in intelligent speech technologies. Chivox was established in 2007 in UK. Based on intelligent speech technology invented by the University of Cambridge, Chivox developed the industry-leading intelligent speech evaluation technologies to support highly efficient language learning. Chivox's strong research and development background is CMMI5 certificated. Building on statistical modeling, natural language processing and big data analysis techniques, Chivox developed a series of leading intelligent speech evaluation technologies. As one of the first speech technology companies entering the China education sector, Chivox has long been a market share leader, with its technologies adopted by more than 60% of intelligent language learning products in the market. For more information, please visit www.chivox.com/.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited

Ms. Maggie Zhou

Senior Director of Investor Relations

Tel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8390 2825

Email: maggiezhou@nd.com.cn

Website: ir.nd.com.cn