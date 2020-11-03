NetCraftsmen® Named VeloCloud®, Now Part Of VMware®, Professional Services Partner And Managed Services Provider

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetCraftsmen is pleased to announce that we were recently named a VeloCloud Professional Services Partner as well as a VeloCloud Managed Services Provider (MSP). We believe VeloCloud's offering complements our mission of providing top tier solutions to our clients.

"We believe VMware's leading-edge SASE Platform is going to be a key transformational force in the marketplace," said Paul H. Mauritz, President and CEO of NetCraftsmen. "Being named a prestigious Professional Services Partner as well as a MSP, demonstrates that NetCraftsmen has the technical and business capabilities to successfully deliver the VeloCloud solutions."

"We are excited to add NetCraftsmen to our list of Professional Services Partners and Managed Services Providers," said Stephanie Taylor, SD-WAN-VCPP Account Executive, VeloCloud now part of VMware.

NetCraftsmen provides the full suite of services for any VeloCloud engagement, including assessment and consultation, design, implementation, and full management under our Craftsmen Assurance® Managed Services offering. Utilizing a Managed SD-WAN solution frees enterprises from the complexities of procuring, deploying, monitoring, managing, and supporting SD-WAN and its many components.

About NetCraftsmen Founded in 2001, NetCraftsmen is an IT consulting and solutions provider that partners with clients to ensure their IT infrastructure gets healthy and stays healthy by resolving current challenges, reducing risk and proactively preparing for the future. Each client has access to the entire NetCraftsmen team of best-in-class professionals and never gets traded-down. The team of experts is empowered to do what's right, every time.

Specializing in serving complex, highly-regulated industries such as healthcare, energy, finance and government, NetCraftsmen's solutions include network, collaboration, data center, cloud, security, and other innovative technologies. The services are available as ongoing, fixed-fee engagements with our Craftsmen Assurance ® Managed Services, as discrete consulting projects, outsourced IT services or as a combination of the three. With over 80 current employees, NetCraftsmen is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

For more information, visit www.netcraftsmen.com, call 888.804.1717, or email info@netcraftsmen.com. Connect with NetCraftsmen on Twitter at https://twitter.com/netcraftsmen or LinkedIn at www.linkedin/company/NetCraftsmen.

