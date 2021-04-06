BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pakistani American Youth Society, and Helping Hands of Brighton along with Imam Sheriff Ul Islam are gathering at NetCost Market's 532 Neptune Avenue, Brooklyn location on Tuesday April, 6 th at 4pm and will be hosting a press conference and ceremonial presentation of "Humanitarian of the Year" Award to NetCost Market EVP Angelina Khristichenko.

Ms. Khristichenko, on behalf of NetCost Market, has conducted many philanthropic efforts throughout the last year to benefit local communities, charities, front line workers, families in need of assistance, and first responders. This year during Ramadan, NetCost Market will be donating 200 food gift bags per day for the duration of Ramadan to families in the local Brooklyn community.

NetCost Market ( www.netcostmarket.com) is a full service, 12 store grocery chain with 6 store locations in Brooklyn. The chain, family-founded and operated was started in Brooklyn in 2000 to supply imported foods from Eastern Europe and Russia to immigrated families searching for foods from their homelands. NetCost Market began its journey as a local food supplier and has since expanded to the NYC boroughs, NJ, and Greater Philadelphia. NetCost Market often partners with charities and local community and religious organizations of all denominations to provide service to the community including providing the needy with food and the neighborhoods with fun events.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netcost-market-executive-vice-president-angelina-khristichenko-lauded-for-community-based-philanthropic-initiatives-and-humanitarian-efforts-throughout-2020-and-the-2021-year-planned-ahead-301262483.html

SOURCE NetCost Market