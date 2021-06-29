Netcapital Advisors Launches Webinar Series Celebrating Women In Private Equity

Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL) announces the launch of Netcapital Advisors' monthly webinar series to support and uplift women entrepreneurs, investors, and innovators. Through these events, Netcapital Advisors aims to provide a platform for women to come together and connect.

In the upcoming webinar "Women in Private Equity: How to Deal with the No's", panelists will be exploring how a "No" can be the key to unlocking the next step in your career or entrepreneurial journey. Everyone who registers will also be entered into a drawing for a giveaway of featured panelist Jessica Bacal's book, The Rejection That Changed My Life , provided by Penguin Random House. The event will be held on June 30th, at 2pm ET. Register here to participate.

"As an all-women C-Suite, we're thrilled to be building a growing community of powerhouse women in private equity," shared Carole Murko, Netcapital Inc. CMO. "We've seen a great response from both attendees and panelists, with hundreds of registrants for our webinars covering topics such as financial literacy, honing your gut instinct, and powering through rejection. We look forward to continuing to empower women through these webinars and the fundraising platform and services we provide to entrepreneurs."

The event series officially kicked off in March, Women's History Month, as a celebration of women in private equity. Previous panels have included Denise Chisholm, Sector Strategist at Fidelity, Linda Greub, General Partner at Avestria Ventures, Marni Schapiro, CRO, IFundWomen, and Debbie Phillips, CEO & Founder of Women on Fire and more.

While the events are curated for women in private equity, all are welcome to attend the webinars, which are hosted on the last Wednesday of each month, at 2pm Eastern. Please visit our event page to register for June's event and further updates.

About Netcapital Inc.: Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors, provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005197/en/