NetBase Quid Named A Leader In AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms Report By Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid , a global leader in consumer and market intelligence, today announced it was named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021 report. NetBase Quid received the highest possible scores in six out of ten criteria including Data sources, Data onboarding, Analytics and reporting, UX and actionability, Product vision, and Market approach, more than any other vendor in the report.

According to the Forrester report, "NetBase Quid offers the strongest capabilities across both social and customer-owned data sources. NetBase Quid's expansive data sources and onboarding fuel its differentiating approach to sentiment and emotion: parsing positive and negative terms to extend what people say with a high probability of meaning that further enables that insight's actionability."

The report notes NetBase Quid "is the strongest fit for enterprises operating across many regions and languages. The platform supports 199 languages across platform features as well as plug-and-play data integrations for a wide range of enterprise solutions, with more planned in the roadmap."

"AI-enabled intelligence tools are critical for brands to stay ahead of consumer needs. We are honored to be ranked as a leader in Forrester's AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platform market report," said Paige Leidig, Chief Marketing Officer of NetBase Quid. "We believe this ranking is a testament to the entire NetBase Quid team and the company's commitment to providing the richest data with the broadest coverage through the company's AI-enabled continuous consumer and market intelligence platform."

The Forrester New Wave™: AI-Enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021 report assesses only emerging technologies, and the analysis is based on a 10-criterion and identified the 9 most significant vendors to evaluate. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps customer insights professionals select the right partner for their AI-enabled consumer intelligence needs. A key takeaway from the report states that "AICI platforms enable enterprises to use insights from data from outside their firm (e.g., social, web, and/or consumer data) and combine it with their own data (e.g., CRM, website) to optimize the experience of their current customers…They also enable looking beyond firms' current customers' behaviors, needs, and preferences, rapidly delivering actionable insights on emerging trends, outliers, and unexpected shifts or changes in consumer behavior."

