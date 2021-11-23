NetApp To Participate In Upcoming Virtual Investor/Technology Conferences

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences: Wells Fargo TMT SummitKris Newton, vice president, investor relationsDecember...

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced the Company will participate virtually in fireside chats at the following conferences:

Wells Fargo TMT SummitKris Newton, vice president, investor relationsDecember 1, 20212:00 - 2:50 p.m. Pacific Time

NASDAQ Investor ConferenceMike Berry, executive vice president, finance, and chief financial officerDecember 2, 20217:30 - 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Raymond James Technology ConferenceKris Newton, vice president, investor relationsDecember 6, 20211:00 - 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time

Barclays TMT ConferenceMike Berry, executive vice president, finance, and chief financial officerDecember 7, 20218:00 - 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Live audio Webcasts of the presentations will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of each event will be available after the conferences.

