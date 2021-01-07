NetApp To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Technology Conference

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced that Mike Berry, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference on...

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP), a global cloud-led, data centric software company, today announced that Mike Berry, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology Conference on January 12, 2021 at 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live audio Webcast of the event will be available at investors.netapp.com. An audio Webcast archive of the event will be available after the conference.

