NetAbstraction CEO Honored By Cyber Defense Magazine

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara Hunt, NetAbstraction, Inc. founder and CEO has been selected as one of the "Top 100 Women in Cybersecurity for 2020" by Cyber Defense Magazine.

NetAbstraction, Inc. is an Internet and cyber security firm that offers services that lower an organization's systems "visibility" as a target on the Internet. Ms. Hunt built and leads the company whose solutions protect identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways of the Internet.

Ms. Hunt's expertise is a result of 20+ years in the Intelligence Community (IC) with experience in the fields of cyber, information, and telecommunications technology and operations. She has led the technical development for NetAbstraction to-date and is the inventor on four patents.

NetAbstraction and Ms. Hunt have been recognized for their innovation multiple times over the past year:

Featured in The Technology Headlines as one of the 10 Most Innovative Identity Management Solution Providers to Watch in 2019

Named a Top 10 Web Security Provider for 2019 by Enterprise Security Magazine.

Ms. Hunt named a Cybersecurity 2019 Tech Titan by Washingtonian magazine.

"It is an honor to be mentioned among such elite women overachievers," said Barbara Hunt, NetAbstraction CEO. "It is a testament to so many women technologists to finally break the glass ceiling, especially in cyber defense, one of the most vibrant technology fields today."

Cyber Defense Magazine is by ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals for IT Security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.

About NetAbstraction: NetAbstraction protects identities and systems by intelligently selecting and obscuring global network pathways of the Internet. Developed from roots in the U.S. Intelligence Community, NetAbstraction's technology is born from our expertise in designing, creating and implementing non-traditional and non-attributable telecommunication networks in support of critical U.S. Intelligence Community missions.

Now, that same unparalleled technology is available to enterprises that need to protect their information, people and networks from the growing pool of cyber attacks.

NetAbstraction, Inc.3901 Centerview DriveSuite F Chantilly, VA 20151netabstraction.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/netabstraction-ceo-honored-by-cyber-defense-magazine-301119889.html

SOURCE NetAbstraction