NETA Announces Security Equipment Grant Program To Reduce Financial Barriers For Economic Empowerment And Social Equity Cannabis Businesses

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Treatment Access (NETA), a division of the privately-held, multi-state cannabis company Parallel and a leading cannabis operator in Massachusetts, today announced the launch of the first Security Equipment Grant Program designed to help reduce barriers to entry in the state's cannabis industry for certified social equity and economic empowerment applicants.

The Security Equipment Grant Program will award $25,000 to two Economic Empowerment and/or Social Equity cannabis licensees to be used toward the purchase of compliant security equipment for their operations. Applicants must be provisionally licensed by the Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to qualify.

The application can be found on the NETA website and will be accepted starting today.

"We are excited to offer financial support to two certified social equity or economic empowerment cannabis operators through this new Security Equipment Grant Program. In introducing this program, our intent is to help lower the cost and complexity barriers that come with sourcing and installing security equipment for new cannabis operators," said Kim Napoli, Sr. Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Community Affairs for Parallel. "This grant program, in addition to other work we have done to support social equity and through our NETA Cares initiatives , is a sign of our commitment to fostering, cultivating and preserving a culture of diversity and inclusion in the cannabis industry in Massachusetts and all our markets."

A team from NETA will review each application. The dollar amounts each awardee will receive will depend on the needs outlined in the application. The committee may decide to grant all monies or a portion of the requested funds each year, depending on the applicants' requests.

For more information on NETA and NETA cannabis products, access https://netacare.org/

About ParallelParallel is one of the largest privately held, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis companies in the world with a mission to pioneer well-being and improve the quality of life through cannabinoids. Parallel owns and operates retail dispensaries in four medical and adult-use markets: Surterra Wellness in Florida and Texas ; New England Treatment Access (NETA) in Massachusetts, and The Apothecary Shoppe in Nevada. Parallel also has a license under its Goodblend brand in Pennsylvania for vertically-integrated operations and up to six retail locations, in addition to a medical cannabis research partnership with the University of Pittsburgh. The Company has a diverse portfolio of high quality, proprietary and licensed consumer brands and products including Surterra Wellness, Coral Reefer, and Float. Parallel operates approximately 50 retail stores nationwide, including cultivation and manufacturing sites across the four states. The Company conducts advanced cannabis science through Molecular Infusions (Mi), a cannabis-based biopharmaceutical company, and conducts R&D for new product development in its facilities in Texas, Massachusetts, Florida, and Budapest, Hungary. Parallel follows rigorous operations and business practices to ensure the quality, safety, consistency and efficacy of its products and is building its business by following strong values and putting the well-being of its customers and employees first. Find more information at www.liveParallel.com , or on Instagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact for NETA: Peter Brown peter@peterbrowncommunications.com

Media Contact for Parallel:MATTIO Communication parallel@mattio.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neta-announces-security-equipment-grant-program-to-reduce-financial-barriers-for-economic-empowerment-and-social-equity-cannabis-businesses-301178514.html

SOURCE Parallel