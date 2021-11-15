Net2phone Named Global Partner Of The Year By UC Partner Awards

Newark, NJ, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading business cloud communications provider, was named the 'Global Partner of the Year' by UC Today, an international news organization for the unified communications and collaboration...

Newark, NJ, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading business cloud communications provider, was named the 'Global Partner of the Year' by UC Today, an international news organization for the unified communications and collaboration industry, as part of the UC Partner Awards 2021.

The Global Partner of the Year award is presented to a unified communications industry participant delivering exceptional performance and solutions through channel partners on a global scale.

The UC Partner Awards 2021 were presented in fourteen categories to recognize excellence across the channel partner marketplace. Winners were selected by a panel of seven industry experts headed by David Dungay, Editor-in-Chief of UC Today.

"Well done net2phone!" exclaimed David Dungay. "This is a great growth story of a partner that went above and beyond during uncertain market conditions. Not only did net2phone deliver in its domestic market, but it also delivered across the globe. net2phone has set the standard in the Global Channel Partner category…a fantastic achievement and very well deserved."

"net2phone has enjoyed phenomenal success driving channel growth across our global markets," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "Our go-to-market strategy is deeply channel-centric, and includes industry-leading channel incentives, flexible pricing, white-glove on-boarding and customer success teams. We are very pleased and proud to be recognized by UC Today as the world's premier global partner."

net2phone's cloud communications solution, which includes advanced feature sets and robust integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Slack and Zoho, is available throughout Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Spain and the United States.

About net2phone:

net2phone's cloud communications solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get IDT Corporation Class B Report, a provider of. BP: Bill don't we now use a different description which includes Fintech, Cloud, traditional, etc.? To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About UC Partner Awards:

The UC Partner Awards recognize talent and innovation in the channel globally. The UC Partner Awards are hosted and presented by UC Today, the leading international news organization honoring excellence across the unified communications and collaboration marketplace.

UC Partner Awards is a global awards event that celebrates the partner channel across UC and Collaboration Technology. Established in 2021, UC Partner Awards have a range of categories for channel-centric vendors, service providers and channel partners.

