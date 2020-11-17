Net2phone Accelerates International Expansion

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- net2phone, a global provider of cloud communications solutions to businesses, announced today that it has launched its fully localized cloud communications solution nationwide in Peru and is expanding to six new cities in Brazil.

"net2phone is expanding to provide businesses across South America with all the advantages of our sophisticated cloud communications and collaboration service while enabling them to retain their local identities," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "We are leveraging our local infrastructure, partners and operational teams to deliver a holistically localized solution including local phone numbers, call termination, and customer service staff."

net2phone now provides its cloud communication service in four countries in South America: Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. It launched its hosted PBX service in Brazil in 2016 and serves São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Campinas, Curitiba, and Porto Alegre. Service in six additional Brazilian cities - Recife, Fortaleza, Manaus, Brasília, Salvador and Florianópolis - will be fully operational by year's end.

net2hone's cloud communications and collaboration solutions globally are available with:

UNLIMITED domestic calling

UNLIMITED calling to 40 popular international destinations including Brazil , Peru , the United States and Canada , the United Kingdom , Spain , Colombia , Chile , and Argentina ;

Feature-rich functionality and versatility including customized auto-attendants, call recording, advanced call routing, voicemail to email, web-based calling, and live chat;

Mobile Application for iOS and Android to continue business conversations in, or out of the office

net2phone Huddle, net2phone's secure web-based video calling conferencing platform;

Integrations with popular applications including Microsoft Teams, Zoho, Salesforce and many others;

Custom API integration capabilities, and;

FREE advanced, state-of-the art IP phones.

All of these advantages are included in a low, flat monthly rate per user that is well below the cost of premise-based PBX services, allowing businesses to save over 60% on their business phone system costs.

Businesses, enterprises, and other organizations can sign up for net2phone's cloud communications service in Peru and Brazil through channel partners and distributors in both countries. To get started, for Peru, visit us at ( https://net2phone.pe). For Brazil, visit us at ( https://net2phone.com.br).

For more information on becoming a net2phone distributor, please email latamsales@net2phone.com .

About net2phone:net2phone is a global provider of cloud communications solutions. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (IDT) - Get Report, a technology-driven financial services and communications company. To learn more, please visit net2phone.com .

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/net2phone-accelerates-international-expansion-301175114.html

SOURCE net2phone; IDT Corporation