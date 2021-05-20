Net Terms Turn Relic As B2B E-Commerce Payments Evolve, Making Short Term Financing More Accessible

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With buy-now-pay-later continuing to rise in popularity, new payment options are cementing their importance within the $1.3T world of B2B e-commerce transactions. Credit Key, the B2B e-commerce payments solution, is tracking sustained momentum in BNPL with buyers gravitating toward six- to 12-month terms regardless of their credit quality.

"Net 30, net 60 and traditional credit card payments are no longer the default at checkout, especially online," said John Tomich, CEO of Credit Key. "Buyers are increasingly drawn to BNPL, and we're seeing this across all B2B e-commerce as our merchants' customers are electing to pay over time, even on small purchases."

Credit Key currently offers a free net 30 program at checkout, yet purchasers are electing for a longer payment 90 percent of the time. Credit Key's data shows that 12-month terms are most popular with the most creditworthy borrowers, 67 percent of whom choose this option when opting for BNPL and 20 percent choosing the six-month option. Six-month terms are favored by 37 percent of borrowers with average credit worthiness, 19 percent of whom opt for 12-month terms. As for borrowers with below average credit worthiness, roughly 70 percent are drawn to six-month terms.

"All borrowers, regardless of credit quality, prefer the longer BNPL terms and are opting for this payment solution over traditional options such as net terms and the much longer 24-month financing standard of old," added Tomich. "We're also seeing average order size increase as buyers extend their BNPL term to six- and 12-months."

By increasing the ease through which businesses can pay over time, Credit Key's merchants are learning that buyers aren't reserving BNPL for large purchases only. Looking solely at activity in its six-month lending category among companies with average credit scores, Credit Key notes an average order value of $3,208 with the minimum order value reaching as low as $18. This indicates that business buyers, who historically would never consider financing a purchase as small as $18, are doing so as a simple cash management measure.

Credit Key offers an alternative payment solution to B2B merchants across a variety of business categories. These solutions improve the customer experience at check out. Credit Key's proprietary process allows for instant approval that provides purchasers an attractive financing tool at the point-of-sale. Credit Key lives alongside other payment options at checkout, but it provides the purchaser better terms and comes at no risk to the merchant. Credit Key assumes the credit risk and any loan servicing, and qualified buyers enjoy transparent payment plans and competitive rates.

Of the more than $9T in B2B payments processed in the U.S. each year, just $1.3T in payments is transacted online. But, B2B e-commerce payments are increasing rapidly and expected to reach $1.8T within the next two years. As it stands today, small to medium sized enterprises make up for half of all B2B payments, or roughly $4.5T.

About Credit KeyLaunched in 2017, Credit Key is a B2B financial services technology company that allows merchants to offer an instant buy now pay later function that is seamlessly integrated at checkout. Credit Key's proprietary process facilitates lightning-fast financing approval that is unique in the B2B space and proven to help merchants drive sales, revenue and conversions. Merchants equipped with Credit Key also benefit from immediate payment, unmatched ROI from greater AOV, and stronger customer loyalty. To start working with Credit Key, please visit creditkey.com.

