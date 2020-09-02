Net At Work's Xpedite Implementation Methodology For Sage X3 Delivers Next Generation ERP In Record Time

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced Xpedite for Sage X3, a streamlined methodology for implementing the next generation business management solution. The new implementation methodology is designed to deliver mission critical functionality along with reduced implementation time, risks and cost—enabling companies to realize key operational efficiencies and business benefits. Xpedite gets companies up and running on Sage X3 in record time for a faster time to ROI.

Xpedite is a pre-configured solution based on best practices developed from decades of experience from hundreds of successful projects. It provides a robust foundation upon which companies can expand in scale and scope as their businesses grow.

"Our Xpedite program enables organizations to have the best of both worlds—the functionality that a best-in-class ERP provides without the lengthy implementation, design and optimization that typically go into them," said Samantha Marshall, Net at Work's Sage X3 Director. "Xpedite delivers almost immediate value, getting organizations up and running quickly, while allowing them to expand their utilization as their needs grow. Ultimately, this enables companies to invest in their 'forever' ERP now—eliminating the need for interim ERP implementations as their businesses grow—and pays dividends for years to come."

The Xpedite methodology was developed by Net at Work's Sage X3 team based on their experience solving problems across the entire enterprise, and understanding how systems, software and people all need to work together. The accelerated approach was expressly designed to deliver rapid value and provide clients immediate impact with a solution to transform their business that includes:

Pre-Configured Solution Based on Your Industry and Available for Both Distribution and Process Manufacturing

Pre-Defined Processes | Sage X3 Best Practices

Accelerated Scoping | Gap Analysis

Limited Data Migration | Initial Balances

Templated Business Forms

Conference Room Pilot Scripts and Oversight

Go-Live Plan and Checklist

