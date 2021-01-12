Net At Work Named Sage Partner Of The Year For 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, has recognized Net at Work as their top overall sales partner...

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Net at Work, a full-service technology and business consultancy, today announced that Sage, the market leader in cloud business management solutions, has recognized Net at Work as their top overall sales partner for 2020 . This award is given annually to the company's top channel partner in the U.S. for their success in helping clients leverage Sage technology solutions.

"This year has been one of the most challenging in our history, and thanks in large part to Sage and their cloud-based solutions, we were able to help our clients pivot, maintain business continuity and remain competitive," said Alex Solomon, Net at Work's co-Founder. "They say that it's when times are tough that true character is revealed - we trust that our clients feel the same about our team in providing them with timely support and sure-handed guidance. This is why we're particularly proud of this achievement, as it recognizes the degree to which Sage and Net at Work banded together to deliver solutions when the stakes couldn't have been higher."

As the top consultant and partner for the full suite of Sage ERP, CRM, HCM and extended portfolio of applications, Net at Work's consultants across North America work with clients in identifying their pain points and business objectives, which determine the appropriate solutions they recommend and implement, with the goal of achieving measurable business outcomes. Clients rely on Net at Work to provide the vision, leadership and support of a Virtual CIO, enabling them to focus on their core competencies and unleash the power of their business.

"Year in and year out, Net at Work consistently demonstrates why they are a leader in our industry, providing their clients with smart, creative solutions to meet their toughest challenges - and none in recent memory were tougher than the pandemic," Nancy Teixeira, VP of Partner Strategy and Sales for Sage. "We're proud to acknowledge Net at Work on this accomplishment, a remarkable achievement in this environment and one that speaks volumes of their commitment to their clients' success and their ability to drive successful implementations and ongoing support of our joint customers."

About Net at Work

With experience across virtually every business discipline, the Net at Work team supports over 6,000 organizations in making software, systems and people work together in achieving their core organizational objectives. Their comprehensive range of services and solutions include ERP, CRM, Employer Solutions, eCommerce, Payments, to Cloud and IT Managed Services. From the company's founding in 1996, Net at Work has garnered wide industry recognition as problem-solvers and promise-keepers, which are the foundational principles on which all their client relationships are based, and that their clients say they value the most. For more information, visit www.netatwork.com .

