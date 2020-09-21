NerdWallet Welcomes Lynee Luque As VP Of People

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdWallet , a website and app that provides financial guidance to more than 160 million consumers every year, welcomes Lynee Luque as its new Vice President of People. Luque will be part of NerdWallet's executive leadership team, leading the HR, Workplace and Talent teams. She will play a significant role in scaling NerdWallet's culture and people operations function to support NerdWallet's employees as the company continues on its growth path.

NerdWallet's continued growth, recent international expansion , and focus on supporting employees during a challenging year, make the performance of its People team more important than ever. Luque will further the team's work by evolving NerdWallet's workplace culture and tackling key issues such as scaling culture and people operations in tandem with business growth, managing and supporting an increasingly distributed workforce, and advancing the company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

"I'm excited to join NerdWallet because I see evidence of a strong and healthy culture rooted in doing what's right—for both Nerds and users," said Lynee Luque, VP of People at NerdWallet. "I'm proud to join a team that's come so far and thrilled at the opportunity to continue building from such a strong foundation."

Luque brings more than 10 years of experience working with high-growth tech companies, focusing on defining and operationalizing company culture to support business growth. As the new VP of People at NerdWallet, she will bring her expertise in partnering with and coaching executives, navigating M&A integration, fostering productive and trusted teams, and further expanding NerdWallet's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts.

Luque joins NerdWallet from Envoy, where she was VP and Head of People, directly overseeing the Workplace, Talent, Acquisition, HR, IT and Facilities teams that helped build the unique Envoy Employee Experience. Prior to Envoy, Luque led global HR teams for Twitter, Mozilla and Intel. During her time at Twitter, Luque served as the interim VP of Diversity & Inclusion where she played an integral role in furthering the company's diversity and inclusion goals by introducing new programs and incorporating those efforts into all company practices such as hiring and attracting diverse candidates, promotions, compensation, employee feedback and overall culture. Additionally, she spearheaded leadership programs aimed at retaining and accelerating the careers of underrepresented talent and prioritized collecting data to share annual company progress.

"Lynee embodies our core NerdWallet values and we are thrilled to have her join our team to help us build an engaged, diverse and inclusive workforce and a People team that is flexible and responsive," said co-founder and CEO of NerdWallet, Tim Chen. "We have very ambitious goals and NerdWallet employees are our greatest asset, so we are committed to making NerdWallet a company where everyone feels supported to do their best work."

