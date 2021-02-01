Neptune Flood Partners With Acadian Managers To Offer Flood Insurance In Louisiana

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, the first AI-driven flood insurance company to provide fast, easy and better flood insurance, today announced it has partnered with Acadian Managers (Acadian) to offer flood insurance coverage via Acadian's network of independent agents to homeowners throughout Louisiana.

"We are thrilled to partner with Acadian to protect Louisianians properly from the risk of flooding. Louisiana has been affected by many flooding events, from Hurricane Katrina to the five named storms this year, and Neptune's AI-driven engine allows agents to quote and bind flood insurance in under two minutes for their clients. What's more, most of the time we can save consumers money vs. the NFIP while also adding optional coverages like temporary living expense to the policy," said Neptune President & CEO, Trevor Burgess.

Acadian is a general agency providing property coverage through State National Fire Insurance Company, Ocean Harbor Insurance Company, and a Lloyd's of London market underwritten by Chubb Ltd. Acadian leverages an online platform that allows agents to quote and bind property coverage within minutes for most customers.

The Neptune Flood policy meets all the rules for bank mandatory acceptance and has optional enhancement coverage that the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) doesn't have such as coverage for temporary living expenses, unattached structures, pool repair and refill and more.

ABOUT NEPTUNE FLOOD:Neptune Flood is the largest entirely digital flood insurance company in the United States. We were founded to change the way the consumers and businesses think about and buy flood insurance. Neptune uses AI driven technology to make it fast and easy to buy flood insurance most often at a price that saves money vs the NFIP.

Neptune is based in St Petersburg, Florida and offers flood insurance to homeowners and businesses in 48 states plus DC.

ABOUT ACADIAN MANAGERSAcadian offers property and casualty insurance in Louisiana and will be expanding to South Carolina in 2021. The company currently writes and manages more than $20 million in property insurance premium in Louisiana.

