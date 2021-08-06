NephroSant Hires Gina Ford As CCO To Lead Global Commercialization Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NephroSant, a kidney health spin out of UCSF, today announced that it has hired Gina Ford, RPh, MBA, as chief commercial officer to spearhead global commercialization strategy and bring QSant TM - the first and only urine-based kidney rejection test - to market. Ford brings 20 years of experience in life sciences and the pharmaceutical industry, having served leadership roles in corporate strategy, commercial, portfolio management and patient advocacy.

"Gina has the leadership experience and proven track record in building and growing companies to full-scale commercialization, which is exactly what we need as we take our business to the next level," said Dr. Minnie Sarwal, CEO and founder, NephroSant. "Our recent funding round, coupled with Gina 's hiring, will allow us to evolve as a company and elevate our ability to reach and serve our customers and patients."

Ford joins from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, where she was the VP of corporate strategy and commercial planning, leading the global commercialization strategy in late-stage programs. Prior to Crinetics, she was the principal of One Joule, LLC, a commercial and corporate strategy consulting firm she founded, where she provided life science clients with strategic advice on corporate, commercial, marketing and globalization strategies. Ford 's previous industry leadership roles include AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen Pharmaceuticals, Solstice Neurosciences and Elan Pharmaceuticals.

"I am very excited to be joining the NephroSant team to positively impact the kidney transplant market and improve the lives of patients," said Ford. "I believe that QSant will provide better understanding of the health of a transplanted kidney for both physicians and patients, improving outcomes and extending the life of transplanted organs."

"Gina 's expertise in life sciences and pharmaceuticals will be a huge asset to NephroSant as it seeks to commercialize the first of many groundbreaking products aimed at improving kidney transplant care," said Mark Capone, board member of NephroSant and CEO of Precision Medicine Advisors. "Gina will give the team the additional leadership it needs to get QSant into the hands of everyone who needs it."

About NephroSantNephroSant is a biotech startup founded by physicians out of UCSF with a team of world-class scientists, engineers and clinicians, focused on applying the founding team's years of clinical research expertise to improve global kidney health. Our mission is to translate the deep scientific and pathological insights into best-in-class noninvasive tests to address the hidden epidemic of chronic kidney disease, which affects more than 10% of the world's adult population, through a growing pipeline of products. Nephrosant was spun out of the Sarwal Lab, UCSF. To learn more, visit nephrosant.com.

