Nephros To Present At The Virtual MicroCap Leadership Summit

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing innovative filtration and pathogen detection solutions to healthcare and commercial markets, today announced it has been selected to present at the 6th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Friday, September 24th, 2021. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is a two-day virtual event hosted by MicroCapClub.

The Nephros presentation will be made by CEO Andy Astor. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100+ retail and institutional investors from around the world. Nephros was one of ten companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, visit www.microcapclub.com/summit/ .

About MicroCapClubMicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors focused on microcap companies (sub-$300M market cap) trading on United States, Canadian, European, and Australian equity marketplaces. MicroCapClub was created to be a platform for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas. Investors can join our community by applying to become a member or subscribing to gain instant view only access. MicroCapClub's mission is to foster the highest quality microcap investor Community, produce Educational content for investors, and promote better Leadership in the microcap arena.

For more information, visit www.microcapclub.com .

About NephrosNephros, Inc. is a company committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative filtration and pathogen detection as part of an integrated approach to water safety that combines science, solutions, and support services. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within the healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency responses for water management. For more information about Nephros, please visit www.nephros.com .

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, PresidentPCG Advisory, Inc.(646) 823-8656ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Andy Astor, CEONephros, Inc.(201) 345-0824andy@nephros.com