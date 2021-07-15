Nephron CEO Lou Kennedy, Governor McMaster Announce Launch Of Nephron Nitrile

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During a celebration attended by strategic partners, business leaders and public officials, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation CEO Lou Kennedy and Governor Henry McMaster today announced the opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade nitrile gloves.

Nephron Pharmaceuticals announced opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce medical-grade nitrile gloves.

The announcement is the latest Nephron expansion on the sprawling company campus located at Saxe-Gotha Industrial Park in Lexington County.

Nephron Nitrile - which will be headquartered in more than 400,000 square feet of space in the Kennedy Innovation Complex - represents an investment of more than $100 million in the Midlands. The plant will generate 250 jobs for the area.

"This is a historic day for our company, and, we believe, for South Carolina," said Kennedy. "Over the course of the last year, we have poured every bit of creativity, energy and resources we have at our disposal into doing our part, as a proud Made-in-America manufacturer, to respond to an unprecedented crisis. Nephron Nitrile is the latest part of our ongoing effort to make South Carolina the nationwide example for effectively responding to America's needs, this time by shoring up the domestic supply chain."

Kennedy and the governor, along with the entire Nephron team, have made reducing the American dependence on foreign sources of critical health care-related items, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and lifesaving medications, a top priority. Kennedy joined the governor in April when he announced an executive order to safeguard South Carolina from supply chain disruptions, such as those caused by countries like China, experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic by working to manufacture even more essential, life-saving products in South Carolina.

Now, just months later, Kennedy and her team at Nephron are stepping up once again. In doing the work on the front end of the announcement to secure partnerships with trusted companies to provide raw materials, machinery and technology, Nephron is in position to make a significant difference in bolstering the PPE supply chain by early 2022.

"It is critical that South Carolina lead the charge in bringing the production of life-saving medications and supplies back home to the United States," said Governor McMaster. "After last year's supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I announced a new initiative aimed at expanding recruitment efforts of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers in the Palmetto State. Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation's continued investment in South Carolina and our people will go a long way toward creating much-needed independence in this industry. This great company continues to show that we have the talent and the ability to do anything we put our minds to, right here in South Carolina."

Last July, Kennedy announced an investment of $215 million for Lexington County, bringing 380 new full-time jobs to the area by 2024, and adding new office, warehouse and vaccine production space. This announcement included the establishment of the Kennedy Innovation Complex, home of Nephron Nitrile, and these projects are ahead of schedule. Since re-locating company headquarters to Lexington County from Orlando, Nephron has invested more than a half billion dollars in the region, creating almost 2,000 full and part time jobs.

" Lexington County is beyond excited to say congratulations again to Nephron Pharmaceuticals," said Lexington County Council Chairman M. Todd Cullum. "The county is enthusiastic about this announcement as much or more than the company's original announcement to locate in Lexington County. Their investment in hard assets and jobs is second to none in South Carolina. Nephron's partnership with Lexington County has been tremendous in helping to improve the quality of life in our county and the region. We can't wait to see what the future holds for this extraordinary company."

A West Columbia, S.C.-based company, Nephron develops and produces safe, affordable generic inhalation solutions and suspension products. The company also operates an industry-leading 503B Outsourcing Facility division which produces pre-filled sterile syringes, luer-lock vials, IV bottles and IV bags for hospitals across America, in an effort to alleviate drug shortage needs. Nephron launched a CLIA-certified diagnostics lab last year where it tests people for COVID-19 and administers vaccinations.

For more information regarding Nephron Nitrile, including orders and partnerships, please email: NephronNitrile@nephronpharm.com.

