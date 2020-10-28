Neovasc Announces FDA Advisory Panel Result On Neovasc Reducer™ Medical Device For The Treatment Of Refractory Angina

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration's (FDA's) Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel voted 14 to 4 "in favor" that the Neovasc Reducer™ is safe when used as intended, and voted 1 to 17 "against" on the issue of a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. The third vote was 13 to 3 "against" (2 abstained) on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.

"We would like to thank the FDA, the panel and members of the public that offered their insights during yesterday's Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel meeting," said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. "Clearly, we are disappointed with the meeting's outcome, and we will provide further updates in the coming weeks."

The Reducer is currently under review by the agency for treatment of patients with refractory angina pectoris despite guideline directed medical therapy, who are unsuitable for revascularization by coronary artery bypass grafting or by percutaneous coronary intervention.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include the Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States (2 U.S. patients have been treated under Compassionate Use) and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com. Click here for a link to the most recent corporate update.

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.866.4012

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

