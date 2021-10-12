NeoPlex (TM) HPV29 Detection, A New Molecular Detection Kit From Genematrix, Acquires European CE-IVD Certification

Real-time PCR-based human papillomavirus (HPV) detection product is launched.

PANGYO, South Korea, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genematrix (KRX 109820), specialized in real-time PCR based molecular diagnostics, announced that 'NeoPlex™ HPV29 Detection', which can collectively diagnose 29 genotypes of human papillomavirus (HPV; the causative agent of cervical cancer) and simultaneously identify the virus genotype according to the risk of cervical cancer, acquired European Medical Device Certification (CE-IVD).

'NeoPlex™ HPV29 Detection' kit can identify a total of 29 HPV genotypes that include the high-risk HPV group for cervical cancer development by securing differentiated multi-analysis performance with Genematrix's proprietary C-Tag™ technology. Since 'NeoPlex™ HPV29 Detection kit' is specifically designed for real-time PCR platforms, which are widely distributed and now becoming more generalized worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now possible to obtain results quickly and easily in the global market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer has the fourth highest incidence among female cancers worldwide in 2018, and high-risk genotypes including 16 and 18 account for more than 70% of cervical cancers. Early HPV testing is globally recommended to prevent cervical cancer, and HPV DNA testing is strongly recommended as one of the routine clinical screening tests.

A Genematrix official said, "Based on a proprietary multiplex real-time PCR technology, NeoPlex™ HPV29 Detection is a very competitive product capable of diagnosing 29 HPV genotypes at once and has shown excellent clinical sensitivity and specificity. By reducing the turnaround time by more than an hour compared to existing products in the market, it is possible to obtain a same-day report in just half a day ." He added, "With its competitive features, NeoPlex™ HPV29 Detection kit is expected to strengthen the position of Genematrix in the global molecular diagnostic market, along with the company's COVID-19 diagnostic product, 'Neoplex COVID-19'."

Genematrix Inc. (KRX: 109820) is South Korea's leading biotechnology company offering state-of-the-art multiplex molecular diagnostic products for COVID-19, respiratory tract infections, sexually transmitted infections, and gastrointestinal tract infections. Genematrix's products, using their own C-Tag™ technology, detect multiple targets with high sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility, bringing significant economic benefits and labor convenience to high-throughput molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.genematrix.net.

