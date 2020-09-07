Neonatal Infant Care Market Demand To Cross 37 Million Units By 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Neonatal Infant Care Market by Product Type (Thermoregulation Devices {Neonatal Incubators, Warmers, Neonatal Cooling Systems}, Phototherapy Devices {LED Phototherapy System, CFL Phototherapy System}, Monitoring Systems {Neonatal Ventilation, Brain Monitoring, Blood Gas Monitoring System}, Neonatal Hearing Screening, Neonatal Infant Resuscitator Devices, Vision Screening), End-use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Pediatric & Neonatal Clinics), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of neonatal infant care will cross $3.9 billion by 2026.

An increase in the number of neonatal intensive care units and pediatric clinics across the globe will be one of the major factors driving the neonatal infant care market growth. It is being observed that in the developing economies such as India, China and Brazil, the number of pediatric clinics and neonatal intensive care units' installations is increasing. These neonatal specialty centers are installing several technologically advanced devices to provide accurate diagnosis and superior quality treatment for improving the clinical outcomes. These devices are embedded products such as neonatal ventilators, miniature cardio-respiratory monitors, oxygen supply units, IV pumps and pulse oximeters.

A rise in the incidence of pre-term birth rates along with several other neonatal complications will significantly fuel the adoption rate of neonatal infant care devices. Moreover, prematurely born babies are susceptible to several diseases owing to their underdeveloped immunity and require constant care and nursing for proper growth. According to statistics published by the World Health Organisation (WHO), around 15 million babies across the globe are born before the completion of gestation. These prematurely born babies will need proper care in order to overcome clinical complications and hence, will need neonatal infant care devices to monitor and treat their condition. Preterm birth is observed to be one of the major causes of death among children under the age of 5 years.

The monitoring systems segment in the neonatal infant care market accounted for USD 395.1 million in revenue in 2019. These monitoring systems include brain monitoring, neonatal ventilation and blood gas monitoring systems, among other systems that further help in observing and monitoring vital physiological parameters of neonatal infants. Premature infants suffer from disorders and complications that are caused due to underdeveloped immunity and immaturity of organs. Therefore, neonates and pediatric patients require constant monitoring of critical health parameters such as blood oxygen saturation, heart rhythm disturbances and cessation of breathing. Such critical health parameters help the healthcare professional in treating the infants accurately and efficiently.

The hospital end-use segment valuation was more than USD 1,007.5 in 2019 and is projected to witness a 6.5% growth rate till 2026 on account of an increase in preference of people for better and proper treatment from hospitals owing to the availability of state-of-the-art facilities, qualified healthcare professionals, advanced equipment and reimbursement facilities. Furthermore, growing government healthcare expenditure on upgrading, developing, and innovating the healthcare infrastructure will lead to an increase in the number of neonatal infant care device installations in hospital settings.

The Australia neonatal infant care market revenue exceeded USD 85 million in 2019 led by the increase in the number of people opting for late parenthood, changing lifestyles resulting in obesity, high blood pressure and multiple pregnancies with artificial inseminations. Moreover, the presence of some of the major market players in the region and recent product approval of superior quality instruments will augment demand for neonatal infant care devices.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the neonatal infant care market are Phoenix Medical Systems, Medtronic, Atom Medical, International Biomedical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Ibis Medical, GE Healthcare, Natus Medical, Drägerwerk, Nice Neotech Medical Systems, among others. The market participants are manufacturing novel products, developing innovative solutions, and executing several strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and geographical expansions to garner maximum market share and strengthen their market position.

