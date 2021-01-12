Neon One Supports 35k Social Good Organizations Raise More Than $13B And Unveils Unified Product Suite And Visual Rebrand

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of surpassing $13b in total fundraising supported across 35,000 mission-driven organizations, Neon One, the leading technology company serving social good organizations, announced today a completely unified product suite and rebrand overhaul. This move creates the industry's first-ever multi-product platform that enables social good enterprises to build and manage a tech stack that seamlessly integrates its data and helps them build sustainable revenue.

Over the past two years, Neon One has brought together four distinct software companies, CiviCore, Rallybound, NeonCRM, and Arts People, launched multiple products internally, and added 30+ Integrated technology partners into a unified & integrated platform. Today, under its new unified product strategy, Neon One offers a robust technology ecosystem focused on building capacity for social good organizations and includes:

Neon CRM: An all-in-one cloud-based data management platform

An all-in-one cloud-based data management platform Neon Fundraise: A full suite of digital fundraising tools, including P2P, DIY, and hybrid event tools

A full suite of digital fundraising tools, including P2P, DIY, and hybrid event tools Neon Giving Days: A custom giving day software platform complete with flexible tools for giving day hosts, participating nonprofits, and donors

A custom giving day software platform complete with flexible tools for giving day hosts, participating nonprofits, and donors Neon CCM: A client and case management cloud-based solution for tracking client information and outcome reporting

A client and case management cloud-based solution for tracking client information and outcome reporting Neon Membership: A sophisticated membership management solutions designed to support both nonprofits and associations increase engagement and drive more revenue

A sophisticated membership management solutions designed to support both nonprofits and associations increase engagement and drive more revenue Neon Events: A comprehensive, integrated event management suite complete with ticketing and seat management ( coming soon! )

A comprehensive, integrated event management suite complete with ticketing and seat management ( ) Neon Websites : A full-service website package designed to make your mission shine

: A full-service website package designed to make your mission shine Neon Pay: An integrated payment processing product for the social good sector

An integrated payment processing product for the social good sector PLUS, over 30 external technology partners including accounting and messaging platforms, fundraising tools & wealth screening partners

Over 35,000 organizations use the Neon One ecosystem and provide the feedback loop needed to reinforce the company's direction. "We rely on both Neon CRM and Neon Fundraise to manage some of our most important relationships and are excited about the resources that are being invested in supporting our mission," says Brock Yetso, President and CEO at the Ulman Foundation. "Our own organization also recently went through a rebranding process and know-how transformative that can be."

Each Neon One product has existed on its own for quite some time, sharing the same goal — to make great software tools to help social good organizations do more for their mission. But now, more fully combined and integrated under one roof, the company has laid the foundation to deliver the next generation of integrated products to help nonprofits build capacity and acquire new donors.

The following product renaming updates are rolling out this year:

CiviCore Giving Day product is now known as Neon Giving Days

CiviCore Client and Case Management is now Neon CCM

Rallybound is now Neon Fundraise

Arts People strategically remains the same and continues to serve the performing arts industry

In addition to the product unification unveil, the company completed a comprehensive visual rebrand that elevates the company's focus on providing reliable, innovative, and forward-thinking products and services. To see this new look and to see the integrated product solution in action, visit www.neonone.com .

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with unified tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about Neon One's products at https://neonone.com .

