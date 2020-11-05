Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication In Science Of De Novo Protein Decoys That Block COVID-19 Infection In Vitro And Protect Animals In Vivo

- I ntranasal administration of NL-CVX1 protects hamsters from lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection -

- Designed to r esist viral mutational escape b y mimicking the natural target of the s pike protein -

SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., "Neoleukin" (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the publication in Science of research describing novel molecules designed to treat or prevent infection by the virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2 . This report details the creation of de novo protein decoys that were specifically designed to bind the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with high affinity, preventing its association with the viral receptor hACE2, which is required for infection. The manuscript titled "De novo design of potent and resilient hACE2 decoys to neutralize SARS-CoV-2" is available online here 1 via Science First Release.

As reported, the optimized, hyperstable proteins act as decoys that bind to the virus and block cellular entry. The lead molecule, NL-CVX1 (CTC-445.2d), is shown to prevent infection of multiple human cell lines and to protect hamsters from serious consequences of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Prophylactic intranasal administration of the protein decoy led to survival of all hamsters challenged with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV-2.

"Our de novo proteins are designed to mimic the natural SARS-CoV-2 receptor, making them intrinsically resistant to viral mutation," said Daniel-Adriano Silva, Ph.D., Vice President Head of Research, who led the discovery effort at Neoleukin. "We believe the development of NL-CVX1 is the fastest development of a therapeutic de novo protein from concept to preclinical validation, and it represents our most sophisticated design to date."

"The rapid development of this targeted protein demonstrates the potential of our de novo protein design platform and our team of scientists to address a broad spectrum of important biological problems," said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. "NL-CVX1 is designed to be stable and could potentially be administered by intranasal spray or inhalation to prevent and treat infection in the lungs and upper airways by SARS-CoV-2. We are currently evaluating the possibility of advancing this molecule to clinical trials in humans."

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin's lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

T. W. Linsky et. al, De novo design of potent and resilient hACE2 decoys to neutralize SARS-COV-2, Science , 10.1126/science.abe0075 (2020)

