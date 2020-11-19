NeoGames Announces Pricing Of $81.7 Million Initial Public Offering

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) ("NeoGames" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 4,807,522 ordinary shares, consisting of 2,627,061 ordinary shares being offered by the Company and 2,180,461 ordinary shares being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a price of $17.00 per ordinary share. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 721,128 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price. The shares will be listed on The Nasdaq Global Market and trade under the ticker symbol "NGMS" beginning on November 19, 2020. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Stifel is acting as the lead bookrunner for the offering and as representative of the underwriters, and Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2020. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, telephone: +1 415 364 2720, or email: syndprospectus@stifel.com.

About Neo G ames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames' full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames' pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

