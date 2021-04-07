Nemysis Ltd Establishes A New Subsidiary In The U.S.

DUBLIN, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Limited, the Dublin based pharmaceutical and healthcare Company, focused on Iron Deficiency/Anemia and Gluten Sensitivity, announced today the establishment and commencement of operations of Enteralia Bioscience LLC, the Company's new pharmaceutical R&D subsidiary in The United States of America.

The opening of this subsidiary is a first step in the company's strategy to expand its activities in the US, with the aim to support the Research & Development and business development activities of E40 - its celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance lead compound - and establish partnerships with leading academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies and investors in the U.S.

Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman and CEO of Nemsysis Ltd commented: "We are delighted with the opening of this new subsidiary in The United States of America, the largest pharmaceutical market in the world. We will bring innovative treatments to patients with nutritional deficiencies, and serve our existing and future principals in the best possible way. The opening of our new subsidiary in The United States gives us the opportunity to better help those who are affected by Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten Intolerance, by working on the further development of E40."

Zachary Dutton, CEO of Enteralia Bioscience added: "I am thrilled we are establishing Enteralia Bioscience LLC. The U.S. and Boston area, in particular, is home to one of the most advanced scientific and medical communities. We are thrilled to be able to tap into their knowledge and expertise to develop E40 and help those affected by Celiac Disease and Non-Celiac Gluten intolerance, conditions for which no effective treatment option is currently available."

About Nemysis:NEMYSIS LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

