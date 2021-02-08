Nemysis Granted Patent On Its Nano-Particulate Oral Iron Product (IHAT) In South Africa

Nemysis Limited, the Dublin based pharmaceutical and healthcare Company, focused on Iron Deficiency/Anemia and Gluten Sensitivity, today announced that the South Africa Patent and Trademark Office on issued S.A. Patent No.ZA201802192, with claims of Methods for Producing Carboxylate Ligand Modified Ferric Iron Hydroxide Colloids and Related Compositions and Uses, directed to the use of oral iron supplementation.

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemysis Limited, the Dublin based pharmaceutical and healthcare company, focused on Iron Deficiency/Anemia and Gluten Sensitivity, today announced that the South Africa Patent and Trademark Office has issued S.A. Patent No.ZA201802192, with claims of Methods for Producing Carboxylate Ligand Modified Ferric Iron Hydroxide Colloids and Related Compositions and Uses, directed to the use of oral iron supplementation.

"This is an advancement in our efforts to broaden our global patent estate for IHAT," said Danilo Casadei-Massari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nemysis. "To date, our intellectual property portfolio spans multiple patents and patent applications in the U.S., EU, and numerous additional countries."

Currently, the research-based company, Nemysis has several patents approved and filed in U.S., EU and other countries around the world, related to its IHAT, novel oral iron formulation, to support the company's effort to establish and protect a global commercial footprint in the near future.

About Nemysis:

NEMYSIS LTD, a healthcare and pharmaceutical company, is focused on nutritional and pharmaceutical solutions that can protect against some of the negative consequences of nutrient deficiency, nutrient intolerances and sensitivities, paying particular attention to the need to safeguard the human microbiome.

Nemysis's novel nanoparticulate iron is the first natural ferritin mimic, which can correct human iron deficiency and anemia, without negatively impacting the gut microbiome. Safety and efficacy have been demonstrated in controlled-repeat-dose clinical trials.

Nemysis's novel E40 endopeptidase is gastric, trypsin and chymotrypsin resistant. It has been shown to destroy all the immuno-stimulatory epitopes of gluten, quenching the exacerbated inflammatory response of primed, gluten-sensitive and hyper-responsive human T cells. It is, therefore, suitable for the enzymatic management of gluten intolerance and sensitivity.

www.nemysisltd.com

Danilo Casadei-Massari

Chairman of the Board

Nemysis Ltd

7 D'Olier Street

D02HF60 Dublin

Ireland

+35315313450

casadei-massari@nemysisltd.com

